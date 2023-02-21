The famous Mulletfest will return to where it all began on Saturday, February 25 at Kurri Kurri's Chelmsford Hotel. The event will honour the best Mullet cuts in various styles and categories, including 'everyday', 'grubby', 'ranga' (red hair), 'vintage', 'extreme', 'international' and 'junior'. The event will kick off at 11am. If you think you've got a worthy mullet, register online at mulletfest.com.au/register/