MULLETFEST
Chelmsford Hotel, Kurri Kurri
The famous Mulletfest will return to where it all began on Saturday, February 25 at Kurri Kurri's Chelmsford Hotel. The event will honour the best Mullet cuts in various styles and categories, including 'everyday', 'grubby', 'ranga' (red hair), 'vintage', 'extreme', 'international' and 'junior'. The event will kick off at 11am. If you think you've got a worthy mullet, register online at mulletfest.com.au/register/
COMMUNITY INFORMATION DAY
Cessnock Hospital
Community members are invited to attend a community BBQ at Cessnock Hospital on Wednesday, February 22. Residents will meet the project team working on the Cessnock Hospital redevelopment and will learn more about the plans for the redevelopment. Running from 10am until 3pm, everybody is welcome and registration is not required.
SCONE TIME
Marthaville
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
OVER 50'S SINGLES SOCIAL CLUB
The Polish Hall, Grant Street, Maitland
Hunter Valley Over 50s' Singles Social Club meet on the first Sunday of every month and will next meet on Sunday, March 5 from 10am until 12pm. The social club are all about friendships and social events, including morning teas, dinners, movie days and picnics. For further details please contact Kerry on 0417 425 040 or Joy on 0412871020.
ART WORKSHOP
Wild Learning (111 Wollombi Rd, Cessnock)
The watercolours workshop on Friday, March 3 is a practical workshop which will introduce attendees to simple steps and techniques to create beautiful effects with water colour paint. Starting at 6pm, attending artists will create several art projects all themed around nature. The cost is $45 per person, with 10 per cent off for additional tickets.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
