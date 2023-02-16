Volunteer organisation BlazeAid are on a mission to help rebuild fences and other structures that were damaged or destroyed in the Hunter Valley during the July 2022 major flood event.
Setting up camp at Millfield's Cricket Ground - the base will accommodate up to 20 volunteers who will provide much needed labour support to local landholders in areas of Cessnock and Singleton.
The running costs of the BlazeAid camp will be supported by up to $50,000 in Disaster Assistance Funding from the NSW Reconstruction Authority.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said residents in the Cessnock Local Government Area and in particular Wollombi Valley have suffered significantly following the floods in both March and July last year.
"Many structures were inundated, residents isolated, possessions washed away and fences knocked down," he said.
"We are very grateful to the volunteers of BlazeAid and the NSW Reconstruction Authority for working with us to support our community during their time of need."
Local Millfield residents have been invited to the official opening of the BlazeAid Camp on Friday, February 17 at 6pm.
A BBQ will be provided and cooked by Cessnock Men's Shed with camp coordinators, volunteers and Wollombi Valley landholders attending the official opening and BBQ.
"This BBQ will provide an opportunity for residents of Millfield to meet the BlazeAid volunteers and understand more about the organization and its role in supporting the flood-impacted community," Cr Suvaal said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
