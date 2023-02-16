The Advertiser - Cessnock
BlazeAid volunteers have set up camp in Millfield and will provide much needed labour support to help flood-affected communities

By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:01pm, first published February 16 2023 - 3:30pm
Cessnock City Councils Community Recovery Officer Melissa Boucher, Camp coordinator Judy Robbins, Singleton Councils Emergency Management and Engagement Officer Kylie Wallace with BlazeAid volunteers Susie, Dot, John, Dave and Jeff. Picture supplied

Volunteer organisation BlazeAid are on a mission to help rebuild fences and other structures that were damaged or destroyed in the Hunter Valley during the July 2022 major flood event.

Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

