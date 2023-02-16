Cessnock's Wollombi Road will receive much needed upgrades to accommodate for the growing region.
As part of Round 3 of the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund, Cessnock City Council has received $16.8 million in funding to go towards the improvement of Wollombi Road which connects Bellbird to the town's centre.
The funding will allow for road widening and intersection improvements to the currently congested Wollombi Road, with construction planned to start in July 2023.
Road widening will take place from Francis Street to West Avenue of Wollombi Road, as well as from Abbotsford Street to Francis Street.
Intersection improvements will occur at the intersection of Wollombi Road, Abbotsford Street and Cox Street.
The intersection of Wollombi Road and Bellbird North Access will also see improvements.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said he is excited to see the result of the upgrades and the positive impact it will have on the community.
"The road widening and intersection improvements will provide safer and more efficient transport for our residents, visitors and businesses," he said.
With an increasing population, Cr Suvaal said the Cessnock Local Government Area is growing rapidly.
"The upgrades will help to ease congestion and improve accessibility, which is crucial for our growing region," he said.
"Cessnock City Council is committed to delivering high-quality infrastructure that supports our local communities, and this funding will go a long way towards achieving that goal."
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr said his understanding is that Wollombi Road will eventually become four lanes.
"As I understand it, that doesn't mean it's going to be four lanes all day, everyday," he said.
"There might be some clear way provisions, where at certain times of the day lanes are open for traffic flow or for other times of the day where there opened to be used as parking spaces."
Mr Barr said all reconstructions are a headache and a hassle, but it's progress.
"The only thing worse than that pain of progress is nothing happening," he said.
"In the end we're going to have a good product that serves the community for the next 100 years."
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
