Tiny travels: How to plan a weekend trip to Sydney

Plan a Sydney trip that delivers every kind of experience you and your fellow travellers are likely to enjoy. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

With its expansive public transport network and abundance of urban tourist attractions, Sydney is the perfect destination for any quick weekend getaway. For many Aussies, a long weekend can be a call to book some cheap flight tickets and organise Sydney hotel accommodation that's centrally located, just so you can enjoy all that Australia's commercial capital has to offer.

But what exactly is worth doing with just a weekend to spare in Sydney? After all, there's plenty to see, the downside of which is that you'll have to leave quite a lot out of your tiny trip itinerary.

We'll be outlining some of the best Sydney experiences and attractions that will be sure to make your weekend away feel very enriching, to say the very least. Read on to help map out your Sydney weekend trip itinerary.

Walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Of all the Sydney experiences that are sure to feel unforgettable - from catching a show at the Opera House to shopping in Sydney's stunning, Victorian-era arcades - none of them truly hold a candle to getting up close and personal with the Sydney Harbour Bridge.



This majestic marvel of engineering is arguably the most striking component of Sydney's already breathtaking skyline. No matter which angle you're seeing this steel archway from, it's always sure to look picture perfect.

But don't let this landmark's consistently gorgeous photo ops keep you from actually travelling to the Bridge itself. Sydney visitors are encouraged to actually walk or cycle across the length of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to truly experience the tallest and largest steel arch bridge in the world.



Adventurous explorers may also choose to climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge itself, and see Sydney from atop its 1149 metre high peak.

Fun fact: the 28th of July, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the day that construction initially commenced on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Any fans of the Bridge may like to plan a trip to Sydney to coincide with this momentous occasion!

Hop on a ferry at Circular Quay

As we briefly touched upon earlier, Sydney is a great city for getting around on foot. If you're staying in or around the CBD, a quick train or light rail ride will be able to get you straight to all of your favourite Sydney attractions. But what if you want to get across the harbour to experience some of the other waterside waypoints?

By organising a ferry trip at Circular Quay, Sydney explorers have the opportunity to enjoy fun day trips in other destinations all across the Sydney Harbour.



There are ferry services running to over a dozen Sydney destinations every day, including services to Taronga Zoo and the harbour's own Shark Island. Simply pack yourself a picnic lunch, grab your beach gear, and then head to Circular Quay to prepare for your coastal retreat in the heart of Sydney.

Explore museums and art galleries

Fans of art and culture will undoubtedly already know that Sydney is home to some of Australia's most iconic museum and gallery spaces, including the Australian Museum, and the Art Gallery of New South Wales.



General admission for both of these attractions is also totally free, so you can enjoy all the permanent exhibitions without even spending a cent.

With limited time exhibitions and events that offer ticketed admission running throughout this calendar year at both of these cultural institutions, however, Sydney visitors are urged to check what experiences may be available for them during their trip.



For those planning to visit Sydney in the next few months, be sure not to miss the Australian Museum's exhibition on sharks.

As for the Art Gallery of New South Wales, a good chunk of their limited time exhibitions are also free, and aren't at all limited to just contemporary or classical art. In other words, you can even explore and engage with art, artefacts, and stories from Australian indigenous culture and perhaps even other ancient cultures too!

Stroll through the Royal Botanic Garden

Neighbouring the Sydney Opera House, the city's Royal Botanic Garden is a 30 hectare expanse of pristine greenery that boasts a wide array of both native and endemic plant species.



The gardens are home to a few unique horticultural attractions, including 'The Calyx', an aptly named greenhouse-type structure with fantastically maintained floral displays, and the Lotus Pond, a contrastingly minimalist and serene setting with plenty of seating for quiet contemplation.

Sydney visitors can enjoy meandering through the gardens by following its many paved pathways, including one that skirts the coastline, delivering sweeping views of the harbour and the Bridge.



Be sure to bring your camera to snap some shots of the harbour during the golden hour! It's a sight you surely won't want to miss.

Visit the iconic Bondi Beach

If you are hoping to book a hire car to use during your Sydney trip, then you absolutely must not miss out on a beach day at Bondi! One of Australia's most iconic beaches for swimming and surfing, Bondi Beach is located on the eastern coast of the suburb of Bondi, just under 10km away from the city centre.



The beach itself is just a 2-3 km walk from the Bondi Junction railway station, so Sydney visitors who are hoping to travel on foot can still enjoy a day trip to Bondi with minimal fuss surrounding travel logistics.

It's important to note that there's also a lot more to do during your time in Bondi than just swimming or catching some waves. The suburb is also home to many premier Sydney eateries as well as some picturesque coastal walks, including the 6km long Bondi to Coogee Beach Coastal Walk.



Avid golfers can also play a round of golf overlooking the South Pacific Ocean at the Bondi Golf & Diggers Club.

From shopping to strolling, and dining to diving, there's plenty on offer in Sydney for every kind of traveller, even for those who are only booking a short stay.

