Millfield resident Llynda Nairn has been selected as the The Greens Candidate for Cessnock ahead of the March state Election

Updated February 20 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:00pm
Greens announce Millfield resident Llynda Nairn as the Candidate for seat of Cessnock. Picture supplied

Greens Candidate for the seat of Cessnock Llynda Nairn has pledged her party will campaign for more local health services and increase the region's role in the renewable energy industry.

