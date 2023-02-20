Greens Candidate for the seat of Cessnock Llynda Nairn has pledged her party will campaign for more local health services and increase the region's role in the renewable energy industry.
Ahead of the NSW election in March, Ms Nairn from Millfield was announced as The Greens Candidate for Cessnock at the end of January.
Ms Nairn has a breadth of experience as a performer and as a small business operator and has presented educational shows in schools across the country.
She has also worked with the Arts Health Institute as a Humour Therapist, for people living with dementia.
"I have had wonderful opportunities in my life to travel across Australia and meet so many people including school children and teachers, from Kalgoorlie to Kurri," Ms Nairn said.
For Ms Nairn, Cessnock's sense of community is what she enjoys most about living in the region.
"I view being the Greens' candidate for Cessnock as just the latest opportunity to meet and talk with as many people as possible about how we can help Cessnock thrive," she said.
Ms Nairn said she is so proud to be part of The Greens whose long track record of promoting renewable energy is now being adopted throughout Australia and NSW.
"Cessnock has been a huge part of the energy industry in NSW for over 100 years and The Greens want to see Cessnock play an active role in renewable energy zones as they become reality in the Hunter Valley," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
