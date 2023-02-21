The Advertiser - Cessnock
2023 NSW election: Andrew Fenwick announced as Legalise Cannabis Party's candidate for Cessnock

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 21 2023 - 3:00pm
Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for Cessnock Andrew Fenwick. Picture supplied.

Coal train driver and medical herbalist Andrew Fenwick has been announced as the Legalise Cannabis NSW Party's candidate for the state seat of Cessnock.

