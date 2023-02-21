Coal train driver and medical herbalist Andrew Fenwick has been announced as the Legalise Cannabis NSW Party's candidate for the state seat of Cessnock.
The father of three (and step-father to three more) joined the Legalise Cannabis Party prior to the 2022 federal election, and said if elected as Cessnock's representative, not being a member of a major party would be an advantage.
"My first responsibility is to represent all the voters," he said.
"Having no major party line to follow, it will be about lifting government attention to the electorate's needs."
Mr Fenwick said he would bring about change by "bringing infrastructure and services up to standard", as an area with such an expanding population deserves.
In the news:
He also said he would take action on initiatives like prioritising a regular passenger service on the disused Austar rail line, connecting Cessnock to the new Maitland Hospital, University of Newcastle and Newcastle CBD.
"As a Legalise Cannabis Party representative in the parliament, I will introduce various bills and undertake the background work required to make cannabis a legal social use substance for adults, much like alcohol is now," he said.
"From every aspect cannabis does less harm to the consumer and society than alcohol; plus for many it is a life saver. Something never said for alcohol use."
The Legalise Cannabis Party stands for legalisation, regulation, the ability to grow for personal use, and taxing of cannabis sales, as well as adjacent drug law reform and social justice issues.
Mr Fenwick said legalisation of cannabis could create new agricultural opportunities in Cessnock, where current growers could add it to their income streams.
For more than 40 years, Mr Fenwick was a Labor Party voter, and said "So, I don't represent any radical shift on the political spectrum".
I will fight for Cessnock and its surrounding population- Andrew Fenwick
"I will fight for Cessnock and its surrounding population, something a safe seat ALP representative unfortunately can't do effectively," he said.
"What we need to work towards is creating alternative opportunities for new business, new jobs for our kids and new products to sell to the world; way in advance of the coal industry fading away, albeit slowly."
Mr Fenwick said he values kindness, empathy and fairness for all.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.