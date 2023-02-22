The upgrade to Weston's Maybury Peace Park Play Space is now complete and open.
In 2021, Cessnock City Council engaged with the community to develop a Masterplan of Maybury Peace Park, and the plan included the installation of inclusive play equipment, nature play elements, and landscaping to the site.
Funding for the project was identified via application to the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 4, with council receiving a $300,000 grant to undertake the upgrade to Maybury Peace Play Space.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said improving local parks and playgrounds was one of his priorities as mayor and he was excited to see the community enjoy the new facilities.
"Maybury Peace Park has always been so popular within the community, and the recent upgrade has definitely taken this much-loved park to a new level," Cr Suvaal said.
"I encourage the local community to come and experience the new upgrades with their families as there is something for everyone to enjoy."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.