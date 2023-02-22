The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Family fun: new play space open at Maybury Peace Park

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upgrades to Weston's Maybury Peace Park are now complete. Picture supplied

The upgrade to Weston's Maybury Peace Park Play Space is now complete and open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.