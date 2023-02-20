Six teams in contention for Coalfields Cup semi-finals

The Coalfields Cup cricket competition is set for an exciting finish, with still six teams in contention for semi-final spots going into the final round this weekend.
PCH maintained second position on the ladder following a great run chase against the Piranhas at East End.
In pursuit of 197 for victory, PCH achieved the target in the final over with four wickets in hand in what was a great contest.
With the Cox brothers Brad (24) and Jackson (10) going relatively cheaply, Dan Oldknow held the innings together with an unbeaten 81 at a run-a-ball.
Jake Daniels (18), Evan Moss (17) and Mason Knodler (12no) were the other batters to make an impression on the scorecard.
Piranhas skipper Luke Sweeney (4-31 off 8) and brother Aaron (2-19 off 8) were the pick of the bowlers.
Earlier in the day the Piranhas were all out in the 38th over for 196, with the master blaster Matt Hopley returning to form with 82 from just 40 deliveries.
He received great support at the other end from Mark Crowfoot (56) who notched a fine half century. Club president Tom Lantry took on the new ball once again for a patient 18.
Knodler (2-25 off 6), Barton Jones (2-26 off 7.3), Oldknow (2-50 off 8) and Daniels (2-47 off 5) shared the wickets for visitors.
The important win now means PCH just need to get the win against cellar dwellars Glendon in the final round to finish in second place.
The win ensures a spot in the major semi-final and the double chance when they take on Valley/JPC for a place in the premiership decider.
Creeks kept their semi-final hopes alive with a hard-fought five wicket victory over Wine Country at Allandale. Wine Country batted first and battled to a modest 9-150 from their forty overs.
Skipper Andrew Fensom led the way with 31, opener Matt Lightfoot was next best with 26, with veteran Brendan Briedenhann (22no) and Rob Sidebottom (18) productive in the lower order.
Nathan Stapleford was Creeks' best with 3-27 off 8, with Dan Tracey (2-20 off 8), Blake Cook (2-33 off 8) and Macauley Johnsson (2-22 off 5) picking up a brace of wickets each.
Creeks achieved the target in the 37th over after losing five wickets.
Chris Unicomb (56) made a neat half century at the top of the order, with Gavin Quirk (31) and the Cook brothers Blake (12no) and Myles (11) completing the task.
Briedenhann capped a fine all- round game for the Wood Ducks with 3-24 off 8, with Ben Wood taking 2-36 off 8.
Valley/JPC wrapped up the minor premiership in a reduced overs match against Bellbird at Cook 3.
Bellbird made 9-200 batting first, with Matt Thomson continuing on from where he left off the week before with an entertaining 67 not out.
Nic Siers (28), Rob Drage (25), Jason Orr (20) and Joey Barber (18) all scored freely, while for Valley/JPC Brandon Carmen (4-13 off 6), Luke Dempster (2-42 off 7) and Isaac Barry (2-48 off 7) took wickets.
The home side reached the revised Duckworth/Lewis target of 187 in the 31st over with four wickets in hand.
Carman completed a man-of-the-match performance with 54, meanwhile Shane Givney (36), Liam Storey (32), Daniel Storey (17no) and Barry (14) did enough to secure the minor premiership.
Zac Kronholm was the Tigers' best with the four-piece, taking 2-26 off 6.3.
Greta/Branxton leap-frogged Bellbird into third spot following a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Glendon at picturesque Howe Park.
Glendon were restricted to 111 batting first, with skipper Jack Turner (19), Beau Parnell (16), Daniel Higgins (16) and Kyle Bailey (16) making starts.
Brent Watson (3-16 off 8) and Patrick Andrews (3-21 off 8) took a treble of wickets each for Greta/Branxton, with Mitch Casey (2-24 off 8) and Alex Walkling (2-28 off 7.4) supporting nicely.
The Blues reeled in the target just shy of the second drinks interval after losing just the one wicket, with Mark Bercini (60no) and Josh Dagg (35no) getting the job done.
Clancy Cameron (1-16 off 3) was the sole wicket taker for Glendon.
The scene is now set for an exciting final round of competition this weekend, where every match will have a bearing on the make-up of the semi-finals which start on Saturday, March 4.
Chelmsford Hotel 5/171 (Hayden Yates 60, Brett Bartley 31no, Adam Bartley 26, Michael Gillis 17, Jason Varley 2-48 off 6) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/73 (Tanveer Singh 20, Jason Haines 18no, Sean Wright 17, Hayden Yates 6-29 off 7, Arron Follan 4- 14 off 6).
Bellbird 4/159 (Shannon Attewell 74, Brett Pitkin 32no, Garry Kirby 14, Jon Schatz, Jaiden Herbert 2-39 off 8) defeated Wine Country 8/156 (Liam Hurst 43, Lachlan Marino 40, Stephen Hedger 19, Eain Harris 18, Matt Wood 16no, Brett Pitkin 3-21 off 10, Shannon Attewell 2-0 off 1).
Greta/Branxton 8/331 (Ben Parkinson 114no, Noah McNamara 70, Cameron Carmody 38no, Adam Kerry 36, Jamie McNamara 24, Harry McNamara 15, Jordon Jackson-Tilley 4-63 off 10, Karl Capararo 3-70 off 10) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/63 (Karl Capararo 19, Joel Butterfield 14, Graham Capararo 12, Ben Parkinson 3-22 off 6, Chase Butler 3-9 off 3.3)
Wine Country 6/71 (Ty Cowley 39no, Digby Nuthall 15, Dan Field 3-20 off 7) defeated Bellbird 10/69 (Graham Stoker 16, Ben Rowlands 13, Jordan Field 12, Johan Briedenhann 4-21 off 9, Oliver White 3-8 off 4.2, Tallen Howson 2-12 off 4).
Piranhas bye.
Wine Country 8/123 (Jason McMichael 35, Greg O'Connor 26, Riley Rees 25no, Nev Taylor 2-25 off 10, Scott Minter 2-38 off 10, 2-16 off 5) defeated Supporters 10/122 (Luke Smith 22, Scott Minter 22, Jamie Butt 22, Greg O'Connor 4-11 off 7, John Cato-Symonds 2-21 off 4).
Piranhas 10/169 (Ricky Hollis 77, Steve Russell 22, Daniel Olsen 18, Dean Campbell 16, Logan Rutter 4-43 off 9, Phil Aughey 3-19 off 8.5) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/155 (Nigel Charnock 78no, Zach MacBeth 31, Ricky Hollis 4-28 off 10, Steve Russell 2-38 off 7, Michael Read 2-7 off 5.5).
First Grade (Coalfields Cup) Valley/JPC 60, PCH 51, Greta/Branxton 45, Bellbird 42, Creeks 40, Wine Country 39, Piranhas 21, Glendon 16.
Second Grade Bellbird 77, Greta/Branxton 61, Wine Country 58, Chelmsford Hotel 54.
Third Grade Wine Country 63***, Piranhas 51***, Bellbird 50**, Greta/Branxton 50***, Hotel Cessnock 42**.
* byes received, no points allocated.
Fourth Grade Wine Country 75, Greta/Branxton 73, Supporters 56, Piranhas 51.
Club Championship Greta/Branxton 489.40, Wine Country 481.15, Bellbird 471.10, Piranhas 208.95.
Club Championship Formula:- First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
