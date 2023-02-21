Cessnock cancer survivor Liam Woods would never have imagined he would one day be wearing the green and gold colours to represent Australia in sport.
Almost eight years since he underwent a bone marrow transplant, Woods will travel to Perth to compete at the World Transplant Games in April.
Woods who was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2014, underwent a bone marrow transplant at Westmead Hospital in April, 2015.
His donor who remains anonymous was from Nashville, Tennessee.
"My wife was pregnant with our second daughter at the time and we had to organise her birth around my transplant," he said.
The now 35-year-old said it was a very hard time in his and his young family's life.
"Amanda was pregnant, we were happy, we were going to have a second daughter," he said.
Woods who has always been a keen soccer player since the age of four and has a history with track athletics said he never expected to be doing something like the World Transplant Games after everything that he went through.
"It's something I never thought I'd do, but it's going to be great to represent Australia and wear the green and gold," he said.
Woods who is a member of the Australian Transplant Football team will also compete in track athletics for the 100 and 200 metre events.
Weighing just 60 kilos after his transplant, Woods has put in the hard yards and said his training has started to pick up.
"Genesis at Cessnock have been great and I've been doing coaching zone classes there, plus doing my own track work," he said.
On Friday, February 17, Woods hosted a golf day at the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley and said the day was to support not only himself but team Australia.
"The day was about raising awareness for World Transplant Games but also about raising awareness about organ donors," he said.
Woods who is no stranger to the importance of organ donors said he is striving to promote more organ donors in the community.
"There's not a lot of organ donors in the Hunter region and there is currently around 1800 people waiting for a transplant," he said.
"I was fortunate when I was going through chemo at the Mater it was noted that I needed a transplant and they were on the search from then."
Similar to Liam, Margaret Hill who is the NSW State Manager for Transplant Australia knows to well the importance of organ donors.
Her late husband had a kidney transplant in 1989 and participated in the World Transplant Games in 1997.
Mrs Hill from Heddon Greta said the Perth games will be the ninth World Transplant Games that she has attended.
"The games are incredible to witness and to see what a difference a transplant has made to somebody," she said.
For Mrs Hill, she has seen first hand the positive impact the World Transplant Games has on someone after an illness.
Her husband had just been through chemo and radiation and Mrs Hill said he had almost given up.
But then he decided he wanted to compete in the World Transplant Games.
"It was the only thing that actually got him back in and doing everything," she said.
Mrs Hill encourages anyone who has had a transplant and is interested in competing at future games to become a member of Transplant Australia.
Donations to Transplant Australia can be made via Liam Wood's Go Fund Me page.
If you would like to follow along on Liam's journey to the World Transplant Games, you can do so by liking his Facebook page.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
