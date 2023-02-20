Seven sporting clubs within the Cessnock Electorate are set to receive funding to go towards participation in local sport.
State Member for the Electorate of Cessnock Clayton Barr, MP said the funding from the 2022/23 Local Sport Grant Program will increase participation in local sport across all age groups.
"The Cessnock Electorate was successful in receiving $50,000 under the Local Sport Grant Program," Mr Barr said.
The funding which will be received by a variety of local sporting clubs will allow for programs, equipment and infrastructure such as seating and lawn renovation.
The successful recipients for the 2022/2023 Local Sport Grant Program in the Cessnock Electorate include:
Mr Barr said he would like to offer his congratulations to the successful clubs.
"This funding will help local sporting clubs within the Cessnock Electorate to upgrade existing equipment," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
