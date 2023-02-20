West Wallsend Junior Rugby League Club Incorporated is to receive $10,000.00 for partitions to be installed in sheds for privacy.

Fernances Creek Riding Club is to receive $3,200.00 for Fernances Creek Dressage Area.



Cessnock Amateur Swim Club is to receive $6,725.00 towards the CACS Swim Program.

Kurri Kurri Minor Rugby League Club is to receive $10,000.00 for equipment for the 2023 Women in League Program.



Mt Sugarloaf Croquet Club Inc is to receive $6,407.00 for lawn renovation to provide an improved playing surface and increase participation.



Cessnock Minor Rugby League is to receive $4,271.00 for seating at Mt View Park.

