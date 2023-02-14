Galentines Day: Six ways to celebrate with female friends

Let's take a look at just a few ways that you can make the most of Valentine's Day with your gal pals. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

While it may not be the optimal situation to be without a date on Valentine's Day, it doesn't mean that you can't do something special anyway.



So what if Valentine's Day is supposed to be for couples and lovers? There are no rules to follow when it comes to this holiday, so get in touch with your single female friends and have a day out to remember.



Valentine's Day solely relies on how you perceive it, and a lack of romance can really open things up for more fun and entertainment if you allow it to.

Whether you and your friends decide to check out some of the Charlestown shopping mall restaurants, spend a cosy night chatting and catching up, plan a day trip to a National Park or hang out at the beach, it is the people you are with that really make the day. Don't let a dateless Valentine's get you down. Instead, make some plans and do something positive with the gals.

Hang with friends

There is an endless list of reasons why someone may not have a romantic interest on Valentine's Day, and that shouldn't keep them from enjoying it and feeling special.



True friends are tough to come by, and spending a special day with them provides many benefits that a romantic date can't. It is really all about making memories for the future, and who better to make them with than your true friends?

Dinner and a show

Yes, the quintessential idea of a date is still something that many people opt for on this day of romance. If you and a friend feel like having an evening that is more traditional, go ahead and take each other to dinner and a show.



Take a look at what's on well in advance, then check for places to eat in the area. With your plans set in place early, you can be confident that you will avoid disappointment.

Did someone say chocolate?

Chocolate tastings are not just something that happens for soon-to-be brides and people on holiday, you and your girlfriends can go to one anytime you want.



As chocolate is the theme of the day, check out the options for local tastings in your area, or make plans to host one yourself. Hours of tasting various chocolate delicacies are always a good Valentine's day whether you're in a couple or single.

Comfies, junk, and hunks

Although we may not be in high school and university anymore, who doesn't miss those teenage sleepovers with junk food and romance flicks? It is time to bring it back to the more innocent times and get your friend, or friends, over for an evening of hunks and junk.



You won't realize how much you have needed a relaxed night in your comfies until you actually have one.

A day in nature

If the sun decides to be out for the day of love, it is the perfect time to plan something to do outdoors. Depending on what your interests and capabilities are, there are many different activities you can plan.



You can do everything from hiking to off-roading, swimming, surfing, and fishing just to name a few. Fresh air and sunshine always go down well and help to set your day up for success.

Get all the girls together

As adults, we really don't get the time, and sometimes just the energy required, to go out to a real party, let alone host one.



If this sounds like you, it is a great excuse to do something about it and throw a Valentine's Day girl's bash. Forget about being an adult for an evening, get everyone together with food and party favours, and rock it like it's 1999 again.

You deserve to be pampered



Does anyone out there associate dread and fear with a day of being made feel like royalty at the spa? Of course not! Being pampered by someone else is one of the best ways to spend Valentine's day with your besties.



Check the local spas and salons to see what is available on the day, and treat yourselves to something you deserve. Remember to book in advance as you can be sure you won't be the only person considering a day of relaxation on February 14th.

Romance can wait when you've got your gal pals

If your partner isn't around this Valentine's Day or you're living the single life, don't use this as an excuse to stay home alone this year.



There are plenty of things that two girlfriends, or more, can do together on Valentine's day to not only enjoy themselves but make it a Valentine's Day that will be remembered for many years to come.

