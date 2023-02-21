Newcastle Writers' Festival launched its 10th anniversary program which includes 75 events with a packed weekend schedule on April 1 and 2.
The festival will return to the Hunter Valley on Saturday, April 1 to host a prestigious author event.
Newcastle Writers Festival will present The Lowdown on Longevity: Norman Swan in Conversation at the Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC), starting at 6:30pm.
The event will be hosted by ABC podcast host and producer Matt Bevan.
Attendees will hear from Australian physician, journalist and broadcaster Dr Norman Swan, in conversation about the ultimate dream which is to stay as young as possible, for as long as possible.
On the evening, Dr Swan will explore the science, myths and mistruths that surround ageing.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said it is an amazing opportunity for Cessnock.
"Newcastle Writers Festival is now one of Australia's largest regional literary festivals and 2023 marks its tenth anniversary," he said.
"We are excited to be a part of this fantastic celebration of writers and welcome visitors to our local government area."
Dr Swan who is trained in pediatrics was one of the first medically qualified journalists in Australia, with a broadcast career spanning more than 30 years.
He currently hosts Radio National's The Health Report and co-hosts Coronacast.
Tickets to The Lowdown on Longevity: Norman Swan in Conversation with Matt Bevan are $30 and available online on the mypacc website or by contacting PACC on 4993 4266.
Copies of Norman Swan's books will be available for sale and signing at the event.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
