Just four days into February, Cessnock District Rescue Squad had already been called to Cessnock Hospital twice for ring removals.
The month isn't yet over, and the squad has just returned from a third ring removal job at the hospital.
With the scorching heat, it's not out of the ordinary to have so many swollen fingers, according to Cessnock District Rescue Squad publicity officer James Harris.
"There's a number of different causes," he said.
"It's heat, injuries; people who break their fingers and their hands swell up, people who put rings on that are too small to try it on, and can't get it back off."
Mr Harris said there are several methods to get them off, and the method they use depends on if the finger is injured, and what metal the ring is made from.
The rescue squad most commonly uses a manual ring cutter.
"Usually [we use] a manual ring cutter that looks like a can opener, and it works for most rings we deal with which are gold and silver," he said.
"We use that because it's quiet to start off with, there's no noise and it keeps the person relaxed.
"If it's stainless steel, we use a Dremel electronic cutting wheel."
The first ring removal case of the month saw an elderly lady's fingers become swollen due to the heat, and continuous attempts at removing the ring had caused significant swelling and cuts to her finger.
As the ring was inexpensive, and the lady's injuries were so sensitive, the squad opted to make two cuts to the ring, cutting it into two halves rather than spreading it to remove it in one piece.
Mr Harris said the most important thing to do if you find yourself with a ring that wont come off is to not try and force it.
"The more you force it, the more the finger is going to well," he said.
"It depends on what it is, sometimes if you put it in icy water that'll shrink your finger but it depends - there could be an injury where ice isn't a good thing for the finger sometimes.
"The best thing is to just go to the hospital, and if they want us to cut it off, they'll organise us to cut it off."
Mr Harris said sometimes an injury not directly to the hand can cause fingers to swell, like a broken arm.
"The best thing to do is try to elevate it so the blood isn't congregating there and making it even worse," he said.
The rescue squad has also had their hands full this month not just with ring removals, but with snakes.
"The last couple of weeks has been mainly snakes, we do a lot of snake relocations," Mr Harris said.
"The heat has brought them out the last couple of weeks because it's been pretty warm."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
