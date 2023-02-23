The Advertiser - Cessnock
Students studying at TAFE or university and live in the Cessnock Local Government Area could be eligible for financial support

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 23 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:00pm
The 2022 Cessnock City Council Mayoral Scholarship Program recipients. Picture supplied

Applications for Cessnock City Council's annual Mayoral Scholarship Program will open to applicants on Wednesday, March 1.

Local News

