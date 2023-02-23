Applications for Cessnock City Council's annual Mayoral Scholarship Program will open to applicants on Wednesday, March 1.
Now in its 21st year, the program aims to assist students of the Cessnock Local Government Area (LGA) to achieve their educational goals at TAFE or university by providing financial support.
This year's program targets students who are advancing their education in industries offering gainful employment in the Cessnock LGA, such as hospitality, tourism, education, engineering, medical, mining, communications and manufacturing.
Chrissy Grainger from Abernethy was one of the 2022 Cessnock City Council Mayoral Scholarship Program recipients and said the scholarship went above and beyond.
"It took the financial pressure off of having to buy a new laptop," she said.
"When I got the scholarship I was able to go and buy a new office chair."
At the time Ms Grainger was completing her Certificate IV in Community Services at TAFE and then went on to do her Diploma.
The mother-of-three said the scholarship kept her motivated to continue her studies and really benefited her family.
"I've just enrolled at uni for a Bachelor of Community Welfare," she said.
"I don't think I would have even contemplated signing up for uni if I didn't have that little kick start."
Ms Grainger said now is the best time to be studying.
"There are currently still fee free courses available at tafe and some of them you can sign up to at any point of the year," she said.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said education can be the foundation of individual economic security and also benefits the entire community.
"Cessnock City Council wants to support the people of the Cessnock Local Government Area to achieve academic excellence and this program provides much needed financial support towards that end," he said.
"The scholarships would not be possible without the support of local businesses, individuals and the families who sponsor it."
Successful applicants will receive $2500, awarded in two payments.
To be eligible, applicants must live in the Cessnock LGA and be enrolled in full-time study of a recognised course of qualification at TAFE or university during 2023/2024.
Applications open on March 1, and close on April 23, 2023. More details can be found on the Cessnock City Council website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
