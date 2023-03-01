The Advertiser - Cessnock
For the month of March, residents can run, walk, swim or cycle as part of Jodie's Race to raise crucial funds for domestic violence refuge

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 2 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:30am
Rachael Boorman, Carolyne Deal, Natalie Kronholm, Georgia Smith, Jordan McDougall, Hannah Dalton and Tahlia Wellham are all participating in Jodie's Race this March.

For the month of March, Hunter residents are encouraged to set themselves a personal fitness challenge, all while raising money to support victims of domestic violence.

Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

