For the month of March, Hunter residents are encouraged to set themselves a personal fitness challenge, all while raising money to support victims of domestic violence.
In 2017, the idea of Jodie's Race was created, with the initiative to raise funds for Hunter Domestic Violence Support and Advisory Services (HDVSAS), which runs Jodie's Place in Branxton.
Jodie's Race encourages people to walk, run, cycle or swim whenever they can throughout the month of March.
The idea was started by social media coordinator for HDVSAS Hannah Dalton who knows first-hand the impact domestic violence has and said it was a traumatic period of her life with lasting effects.
"Domestic violence is an issue I am incredibly passionate about, one that I understand deeply and one that is a huge problem in our communities," she said.
"If I can make a small different in my little pocket of the world, I'll be happy and it'll all be worth it."
Ms Dalton said Jodie's Race raises crucial funds for HDVSAS that runs the not-for-profit Hunter domestic violence refuge.
"The money raised will go towards the running and maintenance of Jodie's Place," she said.
Jodie's Race is also fundraising to get the Phoenix Group, an educational workshop to educate women on how domestic violence affects their lives and the lives of their children led by HDVSAS Director Paula Mudd, up and running.
Ms Dalton raised almost $10,000 during the 2017 Jodie's Race and said she hopes to smash this year's goal of $5000.
"If I can get to $10,000 again, that would just be wonderful," she said.
The community can get involved by donating to the Jodie's Race Go Fund Me page and for anyone wishing to participate in Jodie's Race can reach out via the HDVSAS Facebook page.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
