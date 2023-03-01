Hundreds of rescue dogs across the wider Hunter region are in desperate need of finding a home.
Registered charity Dog Rescue Newcastle is dedicated to giving at risk canines a second chance and are appealing for more community support.
The COVID aftermath and the regional rental crisis have exacerbated the problem with more surrenders than adoptions now taking place.
Dog Rescue Newcastle Co-ordinator Olivia Horvat-Benson said the charity needs and relies on foster carers.
"If it wasn't for foster carers we couldn't take in the amount of dogs that we do," she said.
Dog rescue, whose workers travel around regional pounds to collect long termers and give them a second chance, currently has over 200 dogs in care.
"We can be bring in 11 dogs from the pounds in one weekend," Ms Horvat-Benson said.
A 16-month-old blue staffy cross named Finley is just one example of a rescue dog looking for his forever home.
Finley has been in the care of his foster family, the Browns since September last year. The Kurri Kurri family have fostered a total of six dogs.
Father and daughter Gary and Cass Brown understand better than most the need for foster carers.
"When he first got Finley, he was starved, just skin and bones," Mr Brown said.
"It would make you cry."
Cass described Finley as a very loving and affectionate dog.
"He's a cuddle bug, he'll crawl up to your lap and huddle into a ball," she said.
"He would be best suited to a family that has older kids due to his size and energy levels."
The current rental crisis plays a leading role in the increase of surrendered pets and the decrease of adoptions.
"We're in a rental crisis so we get people surrending their dogs because they can't have their dogs in their rental property," Ms Horvat-Benson said.
Ms Horvat-Benson said in the past they've had carers fighting to foster dogs but now they're begging for carers.
"Unfortunately we're probably saying no to taking on more dogs than what we should be, but we can only do so much with what we've got," she said.
Behind the scenes, the rescue organises all the supplies that each dog will need to make sure each foster carer is set up.
"If you've got some space, please don't question it, we're here for support," Ms Horvat-Benson said.
Animal lovers are encouraged to visit petstock.com.au throughout National Adoption Month in March to find a pet that needs a forever home.
On Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, PETstock Cessnock will play host to its local animal rescue organisation from 10am until 2pm, as part of National Pet Adoption Month and will host rescue dogs available for adoption or fostering.
The Petspiration Foundation, with support from event partner Pet Rescue is encouraging residents to Adopt Different this National Pet Adoption Month by considering a pet most in need.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
