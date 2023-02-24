Get those hips moving Cessnock - the Newcastle Belly Dance Festival is coming to Cessnock Leagues Club for a three day event in March.
The annual event showcases all styles of belly dance, from traditional styles to rock and hip-hop.
With over 20 creative and dance workshops to choose from over the weekend of March 3-5, a weekend of stunning performances, workshops and a market place is promised.
Festival Director Natalie Bradford said the festival is suitable for dancers of all levels.
"The dance workshops are very varied in styles of belly dance and there's a wide appeal for all dance levels," she said.
Belly dancers from all across the country will travel to the Hunter for the annual festival.
Ms Bradford said the weekend consists of a series of dance and creative workshops.
"There's a workshop where you make your own head piece or come and have a mini photo shoot in your costumes," she said.
This year's festival will mark it's 11th year and the first time the annual festival has been held in the Hunter Valley.
To kick off the three day festival, there will be a casual dance party on Friday, March 3, starting at 7pm.
Attendees are encouraged to get their inner diva on the dance floor.
Tickets to the Friday night dance party will include a complimentary drink, with special guest performances throughout the night and lucky door prizes.
A variety of dance and creative workshops will be available on the Friday and Saturday throughout the day.
Ms Bradford said anyone who is wanting to give belly dancing a try is more than welcome to book in for a workshop.
"It's really fun, it's great exercise and there's no limits on age or body type. It's open to everybody," she said.
"Men are welcome to come too."
On Saturday evening, March 4, starting at 8pm, there will be an Intertwine Belly Dance Spectacular concert, which will showcase some of the finest soloists and troupes from across the country.
Ms Bradford said the concert has 27 acts and is quite an innovative and creative show.
"Our concert on Saturday night will feature all of our premier dancers and troupes from across Australia," she said.
The Newcastle Belly Dance Festival will conclude on Sunday, March 4, with a family friendly day, which includes all-day performances and market stalls.
Ms Bradford said local belly dance teachers from across the Hunter will be in attendance at the Sunday markets and can speak to anyone who is interested in taking lessons.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tickets and more information can be found on the Newcastle Belly Dance Festival website.
Tickets will also be sold at the bookings desk over the festival weekend and at the door, however those tickets are subject to availability.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.