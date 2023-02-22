A Friday night activity program called U-NITES has been unveiled for young people in Cessnock.
The program aims to help build community connection, resilience and a sense of belonging for the Hunter's youth.
Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin announced the program will receive $35,072 as part of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative.
Mr Franklin said young people are key to maintaining vibrant regional communities.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is committed to ensuring regional youth have all the tools they need to grow into their best selves," he said.
"U-NITES provides young people across NSW with safe, supervised and supportive weekend activities that encourage a sense of community and belonging, so it's great this funding will secure the program in Cessnock now and into the future."
Club manager at Cessnock PCYC James Frecklington said the U-NITES program will engage young people through fun activities.
"Each week for a few hours on a Friday night, we'll help provide entertainment for young people in the region with rock climbing, skating and gymnastics," he said.
Mr Frecklington said the time will also be used to discuss important topics, including crime prevention and well-being.
"It's a multifaceted program that fills a need to provide youth in Cessnock with something to do on a Friday night while also helping boost participation and build trust and social connection among our young people," he said.
For further information, visit nsw.gov.au/YouthWellbeing.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
