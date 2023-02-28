VILLAGE MARKETS
Broke
Broke Village Markets is on for its first market of the year on Sunday, March 5. On the first Sunday of each month, the markets will be on from 8am to 1pm at Stewart McTaggart Park, Broke, and feature a range of handmade crafts, gourmet foods, jams, pickles, artisan gifts and much more. Visit Broke Village Markets on Facebook for more information and updates.
KNITTING GROUP
Kurri Kurri Library
The Knitting for Kindness Trauma Teddy Knitting Group meets at Kurri Kurri Library every second Wednesday. The group will next meet on Wednesday, March 15 from 10am to 12pm. Non-knitters are welcome to attend and everyone must bring their own size 11 needles and 8 ply wool. The trauma teddies will be given to those in need by the Red Cross. For more information, please call Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
LIVE MUSIC
East Cessnock Bowling Club
There will be live music all weekend at East Cessnock Bowling Club. Kicking it off is power duo Open Fire on Friday, March 3 at 8pm. On Saturday, March 4, Javier and Band will perform at the club from 8pm. Rounding out the weekend, classic rock musician Darren Rolling Keys will take to the stage at 12pm on Sunday, March 5. Visit ecbc.com.au for more information.
BELLY DANCE FESTIVAL
Cessnock Leagues Club
Newcastle Belly Dance Festival will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club from March 3 to 5. All ages are welcome and all styles of belly dance, from traditional styles to rock and hip-hop will be showcased. With over 20 creative and dance workshops to choose from over three days, it will be a weekend of stunning performances, workshops and markets. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to www.newcastlebellydancefestival.com.
PAINT AND SIP
The Australia Hotel
Starting at 4pm on Sunday, March 5, the Australia Hotel, Cessnock will host Essia Art for a three hour paint and sip session. Tickets include a complimentary cocktail and all materials will be provided. Get your tickets now via www.australiahotel.com.au.
