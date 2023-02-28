The Knitting for Kindness Trauma Teddy Knitting Group meets at Kurri Kurri Library every second Wednesday. The group will next meet on Wednesday, March 15 from 10am to 12pm. Non-knitters are welcome to attend and everyone must bring their own size 11 needles and 8 ply wool. The trauma teddies will be given to those in need by the Red Cross. For more information, please call Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.