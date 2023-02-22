7 best ways to celebrate Anzac Day

Anzac Day has a special place in the hearts of many people. Picture by Shutterstock.

Anzac Day is a day of remembrance for Australians and New Zealanders to pay their respects to the servicemen and women who lost their lives in the service of their countries. This day has a special place in the hearts of many people.

There are a lot of activities that locals do to commemorate this special day, and if you're looking for ways to celebrate Anzac Day, here are some of the best options to consider.

1. Attend an Anzac Day dawn service

One of the most moving and respectful ways to commemorate Anzac Day is by attending a dawn service.



The dawn service is held at the crack of dawn and is a time to remember the landing of Australian and New Zealand forces at Gallipoli on April 25, 1915.



Many communities hold their own dawn services, which is an excellent opportunity to pay your respects in a peaceful and dignified setting.

2. Visit an Anzac memorial

Another way to pay tribute to the fallen is by visiting an Anzac Memorial in your area. These memorials are dedicated to the memory of the soldiers who fought and died in service of their country.

Some of the most well-known Anzac Memorials include the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, the Anzac Memorial in Sydney, and the National War Memorial in Wellington.

3. Watch an AFL ANZAC Day game

For sports fans, watching an AFL ANZAC Day game is a great way to celebrate and pay homage to the Anzacs.



This annual tradition sees two of the best teams in the AFL compete in a match that is not just about football but also about remembering the tradition of Anzac soldiers playing Aussie rules during off times on the battlefield.

Suppose you are lucky enough to secure AFL ANZAC Day Tickets. In this case, you'll be able to witness a display of patriotism and sportsmanship that will pay tribute to the history of the sport and military veterans.

4. Get involved in community events

Many communities hold their own Anzac Day events, such as parades, marches, and picnics. These events are a great way to pay tribute to the Anzacs. You'll also get together with others to celebrate their contributions to the country.

Whether you participate in a parade or simply sit back and enjoy the atmosphere, getting involved in community events is a great way to show your support for the Anzacs. It's also a great way to celebrate with the community, especially if you're alone.

5. Volunteer your time

If you're looking for a way to give back, consider volunteering for Anzac Day. Many organisations and charities rely on volunteers to help with events and activities, and there are many ways that you can get involved.

Whether you help with the set-up or clean-up of an event or you simply want to lend a helping hand, volunteering your time is a great way to pay tribute to the Anzacs and contribute to your community-even just for a day.

6. Host your own Anzac Day gathering

Hosting your own event and inviting family and friends to join you is a beautiful alternative for commemorating Anzac Day. You may prepare food and beverages for your visitors to enjoy, watch the AFL Anzac Day match, and spend some time reflecting on former family members who devoted a large portion of their lives to serving our country in the military.

You can also develop different games that are themed according to the occasion to make the gathering lively and fun. It can be an interactive game or activity like making postcards for the troops, creating art, or having a competition on who can raise the most donations.

7. Gather donations and donate to veterans

A great way to commemorate Anzac Day is to donate to veterans and their philanthropy. You can invite family and friends to participate in a good cause. You can get creative and course it through social media to advertise the donation drive and reach out to more people willing to donate to the veterans.

In conclusion

There are many ways to celebrate Anzac Day. Each of them is a great way to pay tribute to the military veterans who lost their lives in the service of their countries.



Whether you attend a traditional activity like dawn service, visit an Anzac Memorial, or watch an AFL Anzac Day game, taking the time of your day and paying respect is more than enough.