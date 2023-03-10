Special Religious Education (SRE) at Kurri Kurri High School has been given a boost thanks to a $1000 donation from Kurri Kurri Baptist Church.
Chairperson of the Kurri Kurri Christian Education Association Incorporated Liz Garlick was at the Sunday service in February, where she received the cheque from Baptist Pastor, the Reverend Michael Anway.
The money will go towards paying the wages of part-time SRE teacher Elizabeth Brown.
Ms Brown attends Kurri Kurri High School once a week for an hour to teach SRE to a class of about 30 Year 7 students.
"Elizabeth makes the class really interesting and entertaining and the kids really engage well with her," Ms Garlick said.
"They feel safe with her to ask her any tricky questions and to be shown Christian love."
Year 7 students at Kurri Kurri High School receive an enrolment form their parents can complete to opt into SRE classes. The classes are not compulsory.
Ms Garlick said this gives students the opportunity to hear about Jesus and his message for living a faithful and meaningful life.
"Students have an opportunity to discuss the Bible based class content in a safe and caring environment," she said.
For more information about SRE classes at Kurri Kurri High School, contact Liz Garlick on 0409 609 637.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
