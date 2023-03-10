The Advertiser - Cessnock
Kurri Kurri Baptist Church has donated crucial funds which will help to boost special religious education at Kurri Kurri High School

Laura Rumbel
Laura Rumbel
March 11 2023
Left to right, Liz Garlick, Reverend Michael Anway, and Ed Macindoe. Picture supplied

Special Religious Education (SRE) at Kurri Kurri High School has been given a boost thanks to a $1000 donation from Kurri Kurri Baptist Church.

