A Hunter woman will celebrate on the weekend knowing her bank account is about to be boosted by a $164,000 Lotto Strike win.
The Cessnock woman was still coming to terms with her discovery when officials called her on Thursday to confirm her win.
She was the only division one winning entry in Lotto Strike, drawn on Wednesday, February 22 and took home a total division one prize of $164,666.15.
When she was asked by an official from The Lott how she anticipated to enjoy her newfound fortune, she said it would go towards an overseas holiday, the mortgage, and a new boat.
"There are a few things we've been wanting to do. We had to postpone a COVID holiday in 2020, so now we can finally go on our overseas trip," she said.
"We will pay off some bills, and our mortgage too. My husband will want to buy a boat knowing him."
The woman who plays Monday, Wednesday and Saturday Lotto all the time said that she definitely didn't expect to win.
"I checked it straight after the draw last night and I was dumbfounded," she said.
"Things like this never happen to me."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Her winning 19-game QuickPick was purchased online at thelott.com.
The winning numbers in Lotto Strike draw 5246 on Wednesday March 22 were 21, 29, 10 and 16.
There are still more chances to win big with next Tuesday's Oz Lotto offering $10 million, while tonight's Powerball has $20 million up for grabs.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.