The Advertiser - Cessnock
A Cessnock woman's lotto win is music to her ears and she has plans to put the funds towards an overseas holiday and a boat

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:30am, first published 10:30am
A Cessnock woman has claimed a division one lotto win in Wednesday's Lotto Strike draw. Picture supplied

A Hunter woman will celebrate on the weekend knowing her bank account is about to be boosted by a $164,000 Lotto Strike win.

Local News

