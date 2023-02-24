Caravan enthusiasts are set to benefit from a two hour workshop which will address questions related to towing a caravan or trailer.
Cessnock City Council with the support of Transport for NSW will be hosting two workshops on safe caravan towing, where attendees will hear from expects at Get About Training - Tow-Ed.
The interactive workshops will provide information and demonstrations to support the safe loading and towing of caravans and trailers.
Councils Road Safety Officer Alison Shelton said the experts from Tow-Ed will be able to answer towing related questions, including the rules surrounding bicycles on the back of caravans and how to know if your caravan is loaded safely.
"It's important to make sure you know how to load and weigh your caravan, and drive safely whilst towing," she said.
"Overloaded and overweight vans can affect your insurance cover so this is an opportunity to check you are safe on the roads before you head out on your next adventure."
The free workshops will be held at Cessnock PCYC on Tuesday, March 14 with morning and afternoon sessions available.
Spaces are limited and bookings are essential.
You can reserve your place at one of the two workshops by registering via this link.
The link will also be available on Cessnock City Council's website.
If you would like any further information or do not have access to the online registration you can contact Councils Road Safety Officer on 4993 4100.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
