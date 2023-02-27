Coalfields Cup top four decided as Valley/JPC sounds warning ahead of finals

The final round of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition was played last Saturday, with Valley/JPC, PCH, Greta/Branxton and Bellbird left to fight out for the premiership honours.
In what has been the first year of a full home and away series since the Coalfields Cup competition commenced back in 2020, minor premiers Valley/JPC made a statement in their 161-run thrashing of Creeks at Howe Park.
Creeks were still a mathematical chance of making the finals going into the final round if they could cause an upset and hope other results went their way.
But fellow Singleton power-house Valley/JPC batted first and amassed 8-252 from their 40 overs.
Kye Dann remained unbeaten with an entertaining 47, with Liam Storey (41), Shane Givney (40), Daniel Storey (40), Brandon Carman (22) and Mewa Jeetarwal (18) all cashing in on the favourable batting conditions.
Jarrod Campbell (3-55 off 8) and skipper Blake Cook (2-25 off 8) were Creeks' best with the ball in trying conditions.
Creeks never broke into stride in reply, and were eventually all out in the 29th over for 91.
Myles Cook top scored with 15, with Dylan Glover (12no) and Steve Unicomb (12) making starts, but someone really had to push on to a big score for them to pose a threat.
Liam Storey (5-16 off 7.5) and Luke Dempster (3-14 off 6) kept a lid on things for the minor premiers.
In a weekend of lop-sided matches, Bellbird were only asked to chase 30 for victory against the Piranhas at East End to lock in a semi-final berth.
They achieved this inside seven overs, however losing three wickets along the way. Joey Barber was there for the winning runs on 21no.
Matt Hopley (2-15 off 3.4) was the home side's best bowler.
Earlier in the day, veteran Tom Lantry was the only Piranhas batsman to reach double figures with 11.
Billy Orr picked up 3-5 off 7.3 for the Tigers, with Zac Kronholm (2-9 off 6), Scott Miller (2-4 off 4) and skipper Joey Main (2-0 off 1) all taking a brace of wickets each.
Greta/Branxton recorded a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Wine Country at Miller Park to secure third place.
The Wood Ducks were skittled for 83 inside 30 overs batting first, with Englishman James Field the only batter to look comfortable with a well-made 39.
Matt Lightfoot was next best with 16, meanwhile Brent Watson continued his stellar year with the ball for the Blues with 4-15 off 8.
He was well-supported by veteran Darren Thomson who took 3-8 off 4.4.
Greta/Branxton lost two wickets in reply, but reached the target in the 23rd over on the back of openers Mark Bercini (39) and skipper Joey Butler (20), with Josh Dagg (9no) cutting the ribbon at the end.
Chris Lambert (1-12 off 4) and skipper Andrew Fensom (1-4 off 0.5) were the wickets takers for Wine Country.
In the final game of the round, PCH secured an all-important top-two position on the ladder, and at the same time officially handed Glendon their second consecutive wooden spoon.
Glendon managed just 73 batting first, with Clancy Cameron remaining unbeaten on 18.
Daniel Higgins (16) and Joe Druery (14) were the next best two, while Mason Knodler (3-12 off 6), Jackson Shade (2-17 off 8) and Jake Daniels (2-18 off 5) shared the wickets for PCH.
PCH dropped just the one wicket in pursuit, with the Cox brothers Brad (31no) and Jackson (20) once again getting the job done.
Cameron (1-10 off 3) was the sole wicket taker for Glendon.
Coalfields Cup Semi Final Fixtures (1pm start)
Major Semi-Final
Valley/JPC (1st) vs PCH (2nd) at Howe Park
Winner to advance to Grand Final, loser to take on winner of minor semi-final in preliminary final.
Minor Semi-Final
Greta/Branxton (3rd) vs Bellbird (4th) at Miller 1
Loser eliminated, Winner to take on loser of major semi-final in preliminary final.
Wine Country 9/69 (Daniel Bailey 17, Lachlan Marino 11, Hayden Ridley 4-14 off 10, Shane Dupille 2-7 off 10, Arron Follan 2-15 off 4) defeated Chelmsford Hotel 10/50 (Craig Corrigan 12, George Copeland 6-14 off 9, Tyler Wade 2-9 off 7, Lachlan Marino 2-5 off 4.2).
Bellbird 5/101 (Stef Durie 35, Shannon Attewell 22no, Jordan Field 14no, James Halpin 3-19 off 7, Mark Peace 2-45 off 10) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/100 (Sean Wright 26, Andrew Wright 26, Jack Turner 3-6 off 3, Gavin Kronholm 2-5 off 3.1, Jordan Field 2-26 off 10, Brett Pitkin 2-23 off 8).
Wine Country 4/65 (Lewis Howells 23no, Jack Rachel 19, Andrew Collins 2-10 off 1.3) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/64 (Joel Butterfield 19, Matt Wood 4-15 off 10, Peter Davis 4-13 off 8).
Greta/Branxton 9/118 defeated Piranhas 10/50 (no further details submitted at time of writing).
Bellbird bye.
Piranhas 3/158 (Andrew Beer 46no, Dean Campbell 44no, Craig Beer 36, Greg O'Connor 1-29 off 10, Mark Hollis 1-39 off 6, Reef Cato-Symonds 1-16 off 3) defeated Wine Country 8/156 (Craig Rees 85no, Reef Cato-Symonds 27, Drew Olsen 3-21 off 7, Ricky Hollis 2-41 off 10).
Supporters vs Greta/Branxton at Baddeley 1 washed out.
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Valley/JPC 66, PCH 57, Greta/Branxton 51, Bellbird 48, Creeks 40, Wine Country 39, Piranhas 21, Glendon 16.
Second Grade: Bellbird 84, Wine Country 65, Greta/Branxton 64, Chelmsford Hotel 57.
Third Grade: Wine Country 70***, Greta/Branxton 57***, Piranhas 54***,Bellbird 50***, Hotel Cessnock 45**.
* byes received, no points allocated.
Fourth Grade: Wine Country 78, Greta/Branxton 77, Supporters 60, Piranhas 58.
Club Championship: Greta/Branxton 536.85, Wine Country 515.10, Bellbird 514.70, Piranhas 219.10.
Club Championship Formula: First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
