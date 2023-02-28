Cessnock Goannas host Ryde Eastwood Hawks in trial match on Saturday

The Cessnock Goannas will test themselves against Ron Massey Cup side Ryde Eastwood Hawks in a busy day of trial games at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
The Hawks finished seventh in last season's Ron Massey Cup, but have plenty of powerful forwards to test the young Goannas in the middle third.
Cessnock has added depth and real quality to the side which fell just short of making last season's grand final.
The key recruits have been Goannas junior Brayden Musgrove who returns to Cessnock from the Newcastle Knights where he played seven NRL games.
Musgrove who will line up in the centres was a key member of the Goannas 2020 premiership team.
He is joined by his Knights NSW Cup teammate Luke Huth, who is rated by Goannas coach Harry Siejka as probably the best hooker outside the NRL.
The day kicks off with the under-19s at 12.30pm when the Goannas host the Maitland Pickers in a Coalfields derby.
Reserve grade against Ryde Eastwood is scheduled for 2.30pm and the first grade game between the Goannas and Hawks starts at 4pm.
The Newcastle RL season kicks off on Saturday, March 24, with Cessnock at home to South Newcastle
Meanwhile, the Goannas are still on the hunt for players for their 2023 Ladies League Tag team.
Anyone interested in playing can contact Fee on 0407 219 619.
