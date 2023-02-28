The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock Goannas host Ryde Eastwood Hawks in trial match on Saturday

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 2 2023 - 7:31am, first published March 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goannas are in action in trail matches at the Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, March 4. Kick off in first grade is at 4pm.

The Cessnock Goannas will test themselves against Ron Massey Cup side Ryde Eastwood Hawks in a busy day of trial games at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.