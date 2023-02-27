With the return of coach Kew Jailiens and the introduction of five new players Weston Bears captain Chris Hurley starts the NPL season hopeful of a return to finals football in 2023.
Speaking at the launch of the new season, Hurley believes the signs are good in turning around what was a disappointing 2022 campaign.
After being announced as club captain last week he said the club has recruited heavily and strengthened it's first team depth.
"All the new boys are fitting in really well, none of them look out of place at all and it strengthens our squad quite a lot," he said.
"With having so many new people there is that phase of just adapting to being around each other...but preseason has been good."
Hurley said it is expected the team will take time to gel on the park but he is excited by what he has seen so far.
The Geordies have two international recruits this season in Dutch defender Alessandro Ouwerkerk and Japanese attacking midfielder Yuta Konagaya, who played in Greece last year.
They will be joined by three players returning to the club in Connor Evans from Marconi Stallions, Mitch Dobson from the US college system and Liam Wilson from Edgeworth.
They have also signed defender Gerard Roebuck from Sydney NPL Sutherland Sharks.
Evans returns to the Bears after an eight year absence and will be a welcome addition having received the player of the year award in his last season with the club in 2014.
Hurley said he is not concerned about Konagaya and Ouwerkerk's recent arrival in the country, describing them as match fit and ready to go.
"To be honest we've only had two sessions with Yuta, he came in Wednesday last week and Alessandro landed in the country on Saturday morning," he said.
"I was lucky enough to meet him on Saturday afternoon, he is battling a bit of jet lag but he is fit and ready to get into it, it's obviously a short week and quick turnaround for him."
The Bears begin their campaign this Friday away against Broadmeadow Magic with their first home game coming in round 3 against Edgeworth on March 17.
