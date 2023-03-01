Qirkz in the Hunter will host its first international artist on Friday, March 3 when the piano king of Boogie Woogie Ben Waters arrives in the region.
Britain's king of honky tonk, Ben Waters will bring his unique brand of barnstorming rock and blues to the Hunter venue.
"It's been almost four years since I played in Australia and I can't wait to get you all up on your feet boogie-ing to my favourite tunes, mostly 50's rock 'n' roll and blues with some originals thrown in for good measure," Waters said.
The British artist who is renowned for rocking the house down at every gig will feature an electric mix from his heroes Fats Domino, Huey "Piano" Smith, Albert Ammons, Ian Stewart, Jerry Lee Lewis, Amos Milburn and Chuck Berry as well as his own foot stomping material.
Over the years Waters has played alongside some of the greats, including The Rolling Stones and Chuck Berry so there's no doubt that he knows how to put on a crowd pleasing show.
Waters will be accompanied at Qirkz by fellow UK virtuosos, Ian Jennings on bass and Clive Ashley on saxophone, with local drummer Chris Nable.
Doors to the venue will open at 7pm, with the show scheduled to start at 8pm.
There is also an option for dinner and a show when purchasing tickets.
If you're looking to get on your feet and boogie your socks off, buy tickets now on the Sticky Tickets website.
Tickets are also available on the Sticky Tickets website for Van the Man who will be performing at Qirkz in the Hunter on Saturday, March 4.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
