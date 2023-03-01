The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

British piano king of Boogie Woogie, Ben Waters will touch down at Qirkz in the Hunter for a night of rock n roll and blues

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured, international artist Ben Waters with the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. Picture supplied

Qirkz in the Hunter will host its first international artist on Friday, March 3 when the piano king of Boogie Woogie Ben Waters arrives in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.