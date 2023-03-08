Cool times for fire station thanks to $2000 grant Advertising Feature

Central Rural Fire Brigade deputy captain Nathan Hurn and firefighter Andrew Stuckings with Cessnock Hospitality Group operations manager Chris Codd. Picture supplied

Central Rural Fire Brigade volunteers will be able to stay cool, hydrated and well fed thanks to a grant from Cessnock Leagues Club' Cessnock Rural Fire Service Fund.



The brigade used the $2000 grant to purchase a new fridge and freezer for its station, upgrading from a 15-year-old fridge and a small ice machine.

The new fridge will be stocked with meals and drinks for the volunteer firefighters when they are on standby at the station, while the freezer will be used to store several bags of ice at a time.

"It's great to have something that is reliable and will see us well into the future," Central Rural Fire Brigade deputy captain Nathan Hurn said.

The Cessnock Rural Fire Service Fund is dedicated to providing financial assistance to local RFS brigades for essential firefighting and safety equipment.

Cessnock Leagues Club established the fund in the wake of the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.

"We wanted to recognise the work our local RFS brigades do to protect the Cessnock community," Cessnock Leagues Club CEO Paul Cousins said.

RFS brigades in the Cessnock area are encouraged to apply for the fund, with grants of up to $2000 per brigade, per year on offer for eligible projects.

Cessnock Leagues Club's Community Support programs also include the Sports and Community Groups Fund, which provides grants of up to $2000 per year for local sporting clubs and community groups; and the Cessnock Schools Education Fund, which offers grants of up to $1000 a year for local high schools and $500 for primary schools.

Applications for these three funds are open year-round, with funding allocations being made in January, April, July and October.