Future board game nights in the Hunter are about to get a lot more exciting with the launch of the first Hunter Valley Monopoly Board Game.
The game, developed by Cessnock City Council, will focus on tourist attractions and promote the many visitor experiences on offer in the Hunter Valley.
Laguna, south of the Cessnock Local Government Area (LGA), all the way north to Lake St Clair, in the Singleton LGA will be featured on the special edition Monopoly board.
The Hunter Valley Monopoly Edition will be released on September 23 with copies expected to sell out fast.
Get your copy to see if your favourite street was included, see if your town was mentioned in a Chance Card and learn why the Hunter Valley is a sought-after tourism destination.
Input from the community survey which received over 650 responses has been incorporated into the game and Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said he is interested to see how the community feedback has been included in the game.
"This is a unique way to continue to promote the Cessnock Local Government Area as a destination," Cr Suvaal said.
"I am looking forward to seeing the streets and destinations we know and love on this special edition Monopoly board."
You can guarantee yourself a copy of the Hunter Valley Monopoly Game by pre-ordering online at eventbrite.com.au.
Alternatively, a limited number of board games will be available for purchase at the Hunter Valley Launch event on September 23 at the Hunter Valley Visitor Centre.
The Hunter Valley Monopoly Board will be available as a fundraising opportunity for community groups and schools that purchase in larger quantities for a special price.
Please email economic.development@cessnock.nsw.gov.au for more information.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
