A group of talented rock climbers from Cessnock PCYC will travel to Sydney to compete in a state rock climbing competition.
The 2023 NSW/ACT State Lead and Speed titles held on March 11 and 12, will be a competition first for the Cessnock crew.
Longtime Cessnock PCYC volunteer Peter Rosemond said there are seven members from the club competing and the youngest competitor is just eight-years-old.
"My expectation is for them to do well personally, to feel like they did their best, whatever the result," he said.
Chiara O'Neile, Leon O'Neile, Pippa O'Neile, Charlie O'Neile, Lucy O'Neile, Josh Hart and Angus Matthews will all represent Cessnock PCYC at the state titles on the weekend.
Josh Hart, 16, has been rocking climbing for about four years and said he is feeling nervous but excited ahead of his first competition.
"I come here most Tuesday afternoons and a couple of other afternoons to train," he said.
Josh will compete in the Junior A boys category at the state competition.
Cessnock PCYC Club Manager James Frecklington said the rock climbing competition will be a first for the club.
"We've got amazing, talented climbers so to be able to put them into a competition to show their skill is fantastic," he said.
Mr Rosemond who was the club's president for 19 years has played a huge part in getting rock climbing up and running at Cessnock PCYC.
Now a major regional centre, Cessnock PCYC offers rock climbers in the Hunter the opportunity to train for two Olympic sports - sport climbing and speed climbing.
"In Cessnock there was nothing like this club for young people with this sort of facility," Rosemond said.
A beginners rock climbing class is held at Cessnock PCYC on Tuesday's from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and Mr Rosemond said it's quite a mixed bag.
"We have kids come who have never rock climbed before, but we also have kids who have been before and are now getting taught structure," he said.
Mr Rosemond, who has been into rock climbing and ab sailing since the mid 1970s, said this is his first term running the rock climbing class.
"I'm now teaching them how to refine their climbing and proper feet positions," he said.
With an 18 metre tall rock climbing wall, Mr Rosemond said there's no reason why Cessnock PCYC can't run local competitions over the next year.
"This facility is something special for Cessnock, but it also has regional capability," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
