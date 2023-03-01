The Advertiser - Cessnock
A fire that started in bushland at Abernethy was safely extinguished as a result of quick thinking from local residents

By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
Members of Kearsley Brigade and the NSW RFS Central Cessnock Brigade extinguished the fire in bushland at Abernethy on Tuesday, February 28. Picture by NSW RFS Kearsley Brigade

The NSW RFS Kearsley Brigade responded to a fire on a trail in bushland adjacent to Ferguson Street, Abernethy at approximately 4:45pm on Tuesday, February 28.

