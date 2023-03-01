The NSW RFS Kearsley Brigade responded to a fire on a trail in bushland adjacent to Ferguson Street, Abernethy at approximately 4:45pm on Tuesday, February 28.
Upon arrival, firefighters located a pile of vehicle tyres engulfed in flames and given the remote location of the fire, preliminary investigations suggest the fire had been deliberately lit.
Local residents were quick to respond and extinguished spot fires that had spread to surrounding bushland.
Members of Kearsley Brigade and the NSW RFS Central Cessnock Brigade worked to extinguish the blaze.
It has been reported that no people were injured or property damaged as a result of the fire.
The Brigade extends a reminder to the community of the dangers associated with illegal dumping in bushland.
Without the alert reaction from the local residents, it is possible that the fire could have spread, causing dangerous implications for the Abernethy community.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
