Fab fashion, cars, rock'n'roll: happy days are here again

Happy days are here again for 1950s-60s retro lovers Advertising Feature

Retro lovers go to extraordinary lengths for the Kurri Kurri fashion competitions, always a highlight of the Nostalgia Festival. Picture supplied

Kurri Kurri is ready to rock'n'roll this weekend, March 24-26, with the return of the fabulous Nostalgia Festival.



Thousands of retro lovers from all over Australia are expected at the annual event, which celebrates all things wonderful about the 1950s and '60s: fashion, cars, music, dance and food.



This year features the festival's first international artist - US rockabilly legend Hot Rod Walt, direct from Atlanta, Georgia. The singer and guitarist is appearing in a one-off ticketed performance on Saturday night at the Weston Workers Club with local band Whistle Dixie supporting and DJ Gav.



Hot Rod Walt also pinstripes guitars and classic cars and will pinstripe a Gretsch guitar over the weekend at Col Brown Rotary Park in the town centre. This unique prize will be drawn on Sunday.

Among the weekend's other highlights are the spectacular display of classic cars and hot rods at Shannon's Show & Shine, fashion competitions, rock'n'roll dance demonstrations and workshops, retro market stalls, food vans and free live entertainment.

Ticketed events include the Rock'n'Roll Express at Richmond Vale Railway Museum, with twilight train ride, live entertainment with Jumpin Jukebox, dancing and light supper provided; Sass & The Boss at Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain (former Denman Hotel); Retro High Tea including Emmy-Lou Carson's Vintage Fashion Parade at the Kurri Kurri High School's new hall; a night of '50s to '80s rock'n'roll with the five-piece Mr James Band at the Weston Workers Club; and a Tribute Show featuring Jumpin Jukebox on Sunday at the Weston Workers.

Not to be missed is Shannon's Show & Shine showcasing 100 vehicles on Saturday and an incredible 500 vehicles on Sunday, along Lang and Barton streets.



The popular Retro Market Place runs on both days at the Col Brown Rotary Park, featuring some of the biggest and best nostalgia-themed retro and vintage market stalls from across Australia.