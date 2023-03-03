Some Coalfields residents have raised concerns about a Weston Aluminum proposal to include additional waste streams at its Kurri Kurri recycling factory.
The company is seeking to diversify the waste streams it receives and the processes it uses.
Environment and Sustainability Manager at Weston Aluminum Chris McClung said household items including partially filled paint tins, pool acids and cleaning chemicals are a large focus of the project.
"There's many examples of waste paints, solvents and acids that are being placed in domestic red bins that are going to landfill when they shouldn't be," he said.
"That's not an ideal disposal pathway."
Mr McClung said the project is a positive diversification and change for Weston Aluminium.
"We want to emphasize that there tends to be a lot of valuable resources, metals for example that are associated with this waste, so we want to be able to see what resource recovery we can reutilize through the project," he said.
Local resident Bill Holland is one resident who holds concerns and said he remembers the fire that occurred at the plant in November, 2021.
"The fire resulted in the high school being closed for two days and residents being sealed in their own homes to avoid the smoke hazard," he said.
Local student Josie Blissett is also hesitant about the proposal and said the plant is only 700m from the nearest houses and only two kilometres from the centre of Kurri Kurri.
"It is not the right location for this type of industry," she said.
Mr McClung said he completely understands the interest and concerns by the community.
"This represents a better position for the community, given we're discontinuing some of those conventional inputs to the facility," he said.
"We're very receptive to people coming in and having a chat to us, to understand what the project is about and what we plan to do in the future."
Mr McClung added the project will create more local jobs.
"We're looking to preserve and retain the workforce that we have, but we're looking to grow beyond that," he said.
If residents wish to make a submission on Weston Aluminum's proposal, they can do so on the NSW Government Planning Portal and click on Make a Submission.
They can then say whether they oppose or support the project and give their reasons.
The last day for making a submission will be Monday, March 7.
Submissions can be submitted via the NSW Government Planning Portal.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
