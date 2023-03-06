The Coalfields Cup cricket semi-final series commenced last Saturday, with Valley/JPC and Greta/Branxton recording victories in their respective matches.
The major semi-final was played at Singleton's Howe Park, with Valley/JPC booking themselves a place in the cup decider with a 15-run victory over Singleton counterparts PCH.
Batting first, Valley/JPC were restricted to a modest 153 having been bowled out in the 38th over.
Plenty of batters made starts without pushing on, with opener Kye Dann leading from the front with 27. Mewa Jeetarwal (22), Brandon Carman (21), Isaac Barry (21), Shane Givney (18) and Daniel Storey (15) were all productive.
Dan Oldknow was the pick of the PCH attack with 4-28 off 8, with Barton Jones (2-27 off 8) and Hugh Smith (2-14 off 2.4) picking up a brace of wickets each.
The match hung in the balance throughout the entire PCH run chase, but they were eventually all out in the final over of the contest for 138.
Abe Jones proved to be a telling scalp for Valley/JPC when he was dismissed for 34, with skipper Jackson Cox (27) and Matt Pearce (15) keeping PCH in the match.
Valley/JPC used eight bowlers, with skipper Barry (3-28 off 7), Tristan Muir (2-27 off 6.2) and Liam Storey (2-20 off 6) doing enough give their side a grand final berth.
PCH now get a second chance in the preliminary final after Greta/Branxton ended Bellbird's season in the minor semi-final played at Miller Park.
The Blues made 5-213 batting first, with skipper and opener Joey Butler returning to form to carry the bat with an unbeaten 64.
Chris Murray shared in a fine partnership with 59, with Jace Lawson (25), Nathan Holz (24) and Josh Dagg (22) all scoring freely. Zac Kronholm was the pick of the Bellbird attack with 3-44 off 8.
The Tigers' season came to an end when they were bowled out for 132 in reply inside 35 overs, with Jason Orr (26), Scott Miller (25), Pete Brennan (16) and Billy Orr (15no) making up the majority of their runs.
Mitch Casey was the best of the home side's attack with 4-27 off 8, with Jace Lawson (2-31 off 8), Brent Watson (2-18 off 8) and Will Regan (2-12 off 2.5) all supporting nicely.
Greta/Branxton now travel to Howe Park this Saturday to take on PCH in the preliminary final, with Valley/JPC set to face the winner in the grand final at the same venue the following week.
Finals also start this weekend in the Cessnock lower grade competitions after the final round of the regular season last Saturday.
The second grade minor premiership was won by Bellbird ahead of second placed Wine Country.
Wine Country took out the third and fourth grade minor premierships finishing ahead of Greta-Branxton in both grades.
Preliminary Final 1pm start
PCH vs Greta/Branxton at Howe Park
Loser eliminated, winner to advance to Grand Final vs Valley/JPC.
12.30pm start in all games
Bellbird (1st) vs Chelmsford Hotel (4th) at Carmichael 1
Wine Country (2nd) vs Greta/Branxton (3rd) at venue TBC
Wine Country (1st) vs Piranhas (4th) at venue TBC
Greta/Branxton (2nd) vs Bellbird (3rd) at venue TBC
Wine Country (1st) vs Supporters (4th) at venue TBC
Greta/Branxton (2nd) vs Piranhas (3rd) at venue TBC
Wine Country 10/53 (Lachlan Marino 28, James Halpin 4-19 off 6, Jason Haines 2-20 off 7, Pat Nugent 2-5 off 4) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/32 (Tanveer Singh 10, George Copeland 5-13 off 10, Koby Brown 2-13 off 6).
Bellbird 8/123 (Daniel Burford 46, Jon Schatz 17, Garry Kirby 12no, Arron Follan 4-38 off 10, Michael Gillis 3-13 off 5) defeated Chelmsford Hotel 10/122 (Brad Hanlon 43, Hayden Yates 35, Arron Follan 18, Jack Swift 3-1 off 2, Brett Pitkin 2-22 off 10, Clint Starkey 2-42 off 10).
Greta/Branxton 6/74 (George McMullen 27, Jamie McNamara 25, Tallen Howson 1-5 off 4, Matt Wood 1-9 off 4, Curtis Johnston 1-5 off 1, Riley Brown 1-9 off 2, Scott Williams 1-4 off 0.4).
Bellbird 3/41 (Ben Rowlands 12no, Scott Burgess 1-20 off 9, Kaiden Howson 1-8 off 8, Matthew 1-4 off 2) defeated Piranhas 10/36 (Glenn Kemp 6, Gavin Kronholm 4-16 off 8, Dylan Stoker 4-19 off 10).
Hotel Cessnock bye.
Wine Country 4/126 (Craig Rees 32, Mark Hollis 28, Oscar Vaughan 26no, Reef Cato-Symonds 16, Jason McMichael 13no, Correy Stone 2-42 off 10, Alistair Leslie 2-21 off 10) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/54 (Jesse Rutter 20, Alistair Leslie 10no, Greg O'Connor 5-15 off 10, Lachlan Eather 3-5 off 5).
Piranhas 8/139 defeated Supporters 8/121 (no details submitted).
Second Grade Bellbird 91, Wine Country 72, Greta/Branxton 67, Chelmsford Hotel 60.
Third Grade Wine Country 73, Greta/Branxton 64, Bellbird 57 (NRR 0.13), Piranhas 57 (NRR -0.26), Hotel Cessnock 45.
Fourth Grade Wine Country 85, Greta/Branxton 80, Piranhas 65, Supporters 63. Club Championship Greta/Branxton 559.60, Bellbird 546.55, Wine Country 544.85, Piranhas 229.25.
Club Championship Formula:- First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
