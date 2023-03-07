The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Young forwards impress coach in Cessnock Goannas' trial

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cessnock Goannas may have lost their opening trial game, but coach Harry Siejka is more than pleased with the showing of an inexperienced side, missing several leading players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.