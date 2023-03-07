Young forwards impress coach in Cessnock Goannas' trial

The Cessnock Goannas may have lost their opening trial game, but coach Harry Siejka is more than pleased with the showing of an inexperienced side, missing several leading players.
The Goannas were without Newcastle Rebels representatives Luke Huff, Sam Clune and Wyatt Shaw, as well as last year's player of the year AJ Murray who was playing with the Newcastle Knights in the NSW Cup in their 30-16 loss to Ron Massey side Ryde Eastwood Hawks at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
Brayden Musgrove, Honeti Tuha and Corey Barber were rested and fullback Harry O'Brien was injured early and played only a small part in the game.
In other news
But the absence of key players gave Siejka the opportunity to give some new recruits and younger players coming through the junior ranks significant game time against a Hawks side bolstered by seven players dropping back from the Wests Tigers NSW Cup team.
Siejka highlighted the performances of young forwards Elliott Morris and Addison Peel as well as recruits backrower/centre Lucas Thompson and outside back Shane Beal.
"We started with young Addison Peel and Elliott Morris, two Cessnock juniors. Both of them put their best foot forward. Shane Beel (centre) come to us from Singleton and played very well," Siejka said.
"For the two local youngsters it was their first taste of first grade and Shane it's a bit of a comeback story.
"Shane was a bit overweight when he come to us but he has shed 10-15kg and you can start seeing in his football that he is ready for a big year.
"He is about 30, played a bit of first grade out at Kurri a while ago. We thought if we could get him fit enough he might be in the picture for first grade, but he has exceeded my expectations.
"Addison Peel is a big front-rower, he is a bit on an old-school front rower. He has a big frame, but hasn't had much time with first grade.
"Physically he matched it and his attack is good, but his fitness is probably where he is lacking.
"He gassed out a little bit, which is understandable against the team we were playing who have a lot of players coming from NSW Cup
"Elliott Morris a lock and he has been really good throughout the whole preseason. It was nice to reward those guys with a jumper and against a team like that.
"Another standout was Lucas Thompson who is a big redheaded backrower/centre who came up from Canberra this year. He had a preseason with the Knights and he hasn't missed a beat."
Siejka said the Goannas played two teams of 15 and matched and even bettered the Hawks for large parts of the game.
"We handled them physically. For a long period of that game I thought we were on top and then at the back end we lost our way a little bit," he said.
"That comes with experience and game time."
The Goannas have a road trip to Wollongong this Saturday where they will take on the West Devils.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.