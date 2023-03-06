The Advertiser - Cessnock
NSW government pledges $3.8 million for wine industry if re-elected

Updated March 6 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole (second from left). Picture supplied

The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has announced if re-elected it will invest a further $3.8 million over four years in partnership with the NSW wine industry, to help it grow and prosper.

