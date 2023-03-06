The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has announced if re-elected it will invest a further $3.8 million over four years in partnership with the NSW wine industry, to help it grow and prosper.
Deputy Premier and minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said a re-elected Liberal and Nationals Government would sign a new Memorandum of Understanding with the NSW Wine Industry Association.
The memorandum would focus on creating and maintaining a sustainable workforce, providing grape growers with access to more research and development opportunities, and boosting wine tourism in the regions.
"Over the past two years, we've worked with industry to drive export growth, opportunities and innovation in our wine industry - and we want to keep that going," Mr Toole said.
"This is an investment to keep growing our state's $14 billion wine industry and to support it to tap into new opportunities to put more locally-grown wines in front of consumers here and overseas and to bring more visitors to our regions' vineyards to sample it for themselves."
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the investment would ensure the right partnerships and supports were in place to drive a bright future for the wine industry in NSW.
"This is a long term commitment to secure the future of our state's $14 billion wine industry and the jobs and skilled workforce that it creates," Mr Saunders said.
"Not only is the wine industry a massive employer in our country towns, it brings thousands of visitors to the regions to stay in our local hotels, eat at our cafes and restaurants and shop at our small businesses, so providing ongoing support makes sense."
President of the NSW Wine Industry Association Mark Bourne welcomed the commitment from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
"NSW is home to more than 500 wineries, across 16 very diverse regions," Mr Bourne said.
"It is critical that as an industry we focus on growing our international profile, export more premium wine, undertake extensive research and development, and support the next generation of growers and producers to enter the industry.
"This pledge from the Liberal and Nationals Government is a major win for the sector."
