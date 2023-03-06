The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

From live music to markets, there's something for everyone in the community to enjoy

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE MUSIC: James Paul will take to the stage at Cessnock Leagues Club on Saturday, March 11. Picture by EAO Entertainment

LIVE MUSIC

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.