LIVE MUSIC
Cessnock Leagues Club
Cessnock Leagues Club have your weekend sorted with live music scheduled for Friday and Saturday night. Unique duo Cascadence offer a boutique listening experience and will be performing at Cessnock Leagues Club on Friday, March 10, kicking off at 8pm. On Saturday, March 11, James Paul will cover a wide range of artists from the Eagles to Coldplay and will kick off at 8pm at the Cessnock Leagues Club.
KNITTING GROUP
Kurri Kurri Library
The Knitting for Kindness Trauma Teddy Knitting Group meets at Kurri Kurri Library every second Wednesday. The group will next meet on Wednesday, March 15 from 10am to noon. Non-knitters are welcome to attend and everyone must bring their own size 11 needles and 8 ply wool. The trauma teddies will be given to those in need by the Red Cross. For more information, please call Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
SCONE TIME
Marthaville
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
PAINTING AND DESSERT
Wild Learning
Combine your inner artist and inner foodie at Wild Learning's painting and dessert night. The workshop on Saturday, March 11 will begin at 6pm and attending artists will learn how to paint a funky vase of flowers. Participants are welcome to bring along their own drinks and Wild Learning will provide all the art supplies and desserts. Tickets are $45 per person, with 10 per cent off additional tickets.
VALLEY MARKETS
SINGLETON
The Valley Markets will be held at Townhead Park, Singleton on Sunday, March 12, from 8am until 1pm. Featuring a range of handmade crafts, gourmet foods, accessories for your pooches and much more. Visit The Valley Markets on Facebook for more information and updates.
LIVE MUSIC
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar
There is live music scheduled at Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar all weekend long with rock duo Outerphase kicking off on Friday, March 10 at 8pm. Zane Penn will join in the fun on Saturday, March 11 at 8pm and singer songwriter Isabel Enks will round out the weekend on Sunday afternoon.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.