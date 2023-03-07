A total of five $100 book and toy packs are up for grabs as part of Cessnock City Council's ongoing "Support Loca" campaign.
During March, residents are encouraged to post to Facebook and give a shout out in 25 words or less to a wonderful teacher, librarian, school, preschool or day care centre in the Cessnock Local Government Area.
Entrants must also include a photo of the school or staff (with permission) and are encouraged to tag the education provider.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said it was important to support and show appreciation for the hardworking educators and facilities within the community.
"Our local teachers and support staff work tirelessly to provide our children with a quality education and positive experiences throughout their lives," Cr Suvaal said.
"This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the amazing schools and passionate educators in our community."
Be sure to set the post to public and use the campaign hashtag #SupportLocalCessnock. Residents can enter as many times as they like and are encouraged to tag the local business mentioned in the post.
The "Support Local" campaign which is led by council's economic development team is about encouraging residents to support local business.
The competition will run from March 1 until March 31.
Cr Suvaal encouraged local business owners and the public to visit the Advance Greater Cessnock website to find out more about the "Support Local" campaign.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
