A series of free morning teas will be hosted by Cessnock City Council and Lifeline Hunter to share the important message about the many free local services that Lifeline Hunter can offer residents.
The next free morning tea will be held on Thursday, April 13 at 10.30am at Cessnock Library, followed by a morning tea at Greta Workers Club on Thursday, April 27 at 10:30am.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said he recognises the importance of opening the conversation about mental wellbeing.
"Many people don't realise that anyone living in our LGA can access free face to face or video/telephone counselling sessions with Lifeline Hunter with only a 24/48hr wait and importantly without any referral from your GP," Cr Suvaal said.
"I would like to encourage all residents to attend one of these Lifeline sessions or at least look up the Lifeline Hunter website, so you know how to access these free services for yourself or for a friend, colleague or family member in need."
To RSVP, please contact council's community recovery officer, Melissa Boucher on 4993 4257 or email Melissa.boucher@cessnock.nsw.gov.au.
National Crisis Line - 13 11 14
Crisis Text Line - 0477 13 11 14
Crisis Chat - Lifeline.org.au/crisischat
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
