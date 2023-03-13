The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Residents are encouraged to attend a free morning tea hosted by Hunter Lifeline to learn of the free local services available to the community

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 13 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Lifeline are hosting a series of free morning teas for the community. File picture.

A series of free morning teas will be hosted by Cessnock City Council and Lifeline Hunter to share the important message about the many free local services that Lifeline Hunter can offer residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.