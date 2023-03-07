Abermain woman Amanda Barrass will sing the national anthem at the Newcastle 500 Supercars main event on Sunday, March 12.
Mrs Barrass received a phone call in early January to ask whether she'd like to sing the national anthem at the V8 supercars event and her response was an emphatic "Yes".
"I was so excited and it was such a surprise phone call," she said.
Mrs Barrass who is a mother to two boys said the event is another special thing that she can share with them.
"Being a mum of boys, it's so great being able to take them to these very special sporting events," she said.
The Newcastle 500 is the latest in a growing list of major events she has sung the national anthem at.
In 2021, Mrs Barrass who was battling stage 4 cancer achieved a lifelong dream when she was chosen to sing the national anthem at State of Origin III.
Since then, she also sang the national anthem at the Pink Ashes Test between Australia and England in January, 2022.
Mrs Barrass said she feels very blessed and lucky that she gets to have another incredible singing opportunity.
"It's pretty special to be singing on home turf," she said.
Mrs Barrass' talent is well-known in the Cessnock and Kurri Kurri communities, where she has been performing at local events since she was a child, and later as part of The Lanesbury Sisters duo with her sister Kristen.
She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, and metastatic breast cancer of the bone two years later, having part of her spine removed after the cancer had eaten through her C7 vertebrae.
Since then, she and her husband Mark have set to make special memories with their teenage sons Rhys and Evan.
The family of four are looking forward to making more memories together at the V8 supercars event.
"It gives me something to look forward to," she said.
Mrs Barrass said she is currently trialing a new form of chemotherapy and has received some really great results from that.
"There's no new tumors and the one that is there, there's no new growth," she said.
"That's all we can ask for is there is no new growth."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.