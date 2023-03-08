Mother and daughter duo Jenni and Alysha Baty are bringing their unique fashion flare to Cessnock with their new shopfront Queen of Quirkz.
The store which is located in Vincent Street sells a variety of quirky accessories, including a popcorn handbag, broccoli earrings and glitzy tiaras.
Alysha who owns the original Rubik's cube handbag said it was the first quirky handbag she brought for herself.
"I carried it around everywhere and everyone kept asking me where I got it from," she said.
The next handbag she got was a dinosaur and she said she just kept on buying them for herself.
"After a while I thought people seem to want these, maybe they should buy them from us," she said.
The store also sells a collection of crowns and tiaras and Alysha said she has a collection of about 30 of her own.
"I thought every girl likes having tiaras and shiny things, let's get some," she said.
The pair who are strong believers in self love and inclusion said they are striving to create a safe place for their shoppers.
"People can come in and try on anything, there's no judgement," Jenni said.
"We want people to be able to come in and find something that allows them to express themselves."
Alysha added, "if you walk out of here feeling better than you did walking in, even if you don't buy anything, we're happy."
The store which has only been open for over two weeks was kept busy over the Mardi Gras weekend.
"We were glittering faces and people were coming out of the woodworks," Alysha said.
Queen of Quirkz is currently open Monday through to Saturday and is located at 138 Vincent Street.
"We are very sociable people and we hope people do come and visit us often," Jenni said.
The store also has a website where shoppers can place their orders online on the Quirkz website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
