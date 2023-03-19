Oral hygiene should start in infancy Advertising Feature

World Oral Health Day on March 20 is a global awareness day that aims to give everyone the knowledge, tools and confidence to achieve good oral health.



This year's theme is Be Proud of Your Mouth. This means value and take care of your mouth and teeth.



Good oral health care should begin in infancy and is key during early childhood years to set your child up for good oral health during their life, according to the Australian Dental Association, which is an active member of the World Dental Federation.

Setting your children up for good oral health starts early, even before baby teeth start to appear. The ADA has excellent online resources on dental care for babies and toddlers so parents you know what to expect as their child grows and dental health care needs change.



Baby teeth

Baby teeth, as they are often called, are the teeth present in the mouth during childhood. The clinical term for these teeth is deciduous teeth or primary teeth. This set of teeth begin developing while babies are still in the womb.

Baby teeth commonly start to appear in the mouth around nine months of age, but timing can range from three to 12 months.



Like all developmental milestones, the time your baby gets its first teeth is individual. However, if your child does not have any teeth present in their mouth by 12 months of age, it is best to have a check-up with a dentist.



It is not abnormal for baby teeth to arrive in any order, although the central bottom teeth are often first. All 20 baby teeth will usually arrive by the time your child is three years old.

Brushing and flossing

Good oral hygiene habits should begin early to build a foundation for good dental health into the future.



Introduce a toothbrush around six months of age or when your baby gets their first tooth. Parents and guardians should brush baby's and young children's teeth for them to ensure all surfaces are cleaned.



Before introducing a toothbrush, you may like to use a clean, damp washcloth or muslin cloth to clean your baby's gums. Look to use a toothbrush with a small head and soft bristles.

The recommended amount of time to brush is two minutes. However, for infants and young children who only have a few teeth, this amount of time will obviously be a little too long. When brushing the teeth of infants and young children, just ensure that all teeth and surfaces have been reached.



As children get older with more or all teeth present in the mouth, begin brushing with the aim of reaching two minutes, although this can be a tricky task.



Brushing time can be made more fun by playing a song or using a phone app that has a built-in brushing timer to help you brush for two minutes.



Phone apps also provide positive reinforcement in the form of stickers and awards. Physical brushing charts and stickers are also a great positive reinforcement option for daily brushing.

For more details on oral health for children and adults, visit teeth.org.au.

