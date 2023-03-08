The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Library's bargain book sale runs from March 20 to 31, 2023

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
March 9 2023 - 9:00am
BOOK SALE: Cessnock Library's bargain book sale runs from March 20 to 31, 2023. File picture.

Calling all book-loving bargain hunters - Cessnock City Library's bargain book sale is back.

Local News

