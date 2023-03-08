Calling all book-loving bargain hunters - Cessnock City Library's bargain book sale is back.
Kicking off at 9am on Monday, March 20 and running until Friday, March 31, pre-loved titles, ex-library items, magazines, music, DVDs and more will be on sale at bargain prices.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the sale is a fantastic way for the community to practice sustainable living by giving these pre-loved items a second life.
"It's a win-win for everyone involved, shoppers get to purchase their favourite books, music, and DVDs at unbeatable prices, and the library gets to clear out some of its older resources, which are still in great condition," he said.
Library staff will be on hand to assist bargain hunters and answer any questions they may have.
For more information, call Cessnock City Library on 4993 4399.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
