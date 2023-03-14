Cessnock musician Anna Weatherup has made it through to the semi finals of the prestigious International Song Writing Competition in Nashville.
Anna, 40, made it to the semis of the music video category with her just released single The River from her album Crossing the Sea, filmed by good friend and filmmaker Leanne Hanley.
The music video for The River was filmed in the heart of the Hunter Valley and features a number of well-known locations including, Usher Tinker Wines at Pokolbin, Myrtle and Stone at Wollombi and a property at Mt View.
Anna who had forgotten all about entering into the competition said she found out the day before her album was officially released that her music video had been named a semi-finalist.
"I was excited, and it's so cool that it was shot here at home," she said.
Anna who is no stranger to the international competition was named a place winner in 2010 and took out third place in one of the categories.
Anna described her new song as a bit of folk, rock and pop and said she wanted to invite the public to be a part of the music video creation.
She decided to put a post on social media to invite the local community to be a part of the music video and was greeted with eagerness.
"I received interest from about 100 people and on the day we had about 20 people come along and everyone was dressed in white," she said.
Catch Anna and Amy Vee live when they kick off their multi-state tour at Maitland's Grand Junction Hotel on Wednesday, March 22.
Tickets can be purchased online on the Humanitix website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
