The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Anna Weatherup's music video filmed in the Hunter Valley named a semi-finalist in international competition

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 15 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEMI-FINALIST: Hunter musician Anna Weatherup is a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Comp. Picture by Heath Bennett

Cessnock musician Anna Weatherup has made it through to the semi finals of the prestigious International Song Writing Competition in Nashville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.