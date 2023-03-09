The Legalise Cannabis Party's Andrew Fenwick has secured the number one spot on the ballot paper for the Cessnock electorate in the 2023 NSW election.
Incumbent Labor MP Clayton Barr drew last placer.
The ballot order was drawn on Thursday, March 9, at the NSW Electoral Commission's office in Cessnock.
Five of Cessnock's seven candidates - Cessnock MP Clayton Barr (Labor), Quintin King (One Nation), Llynda Nairn (Greens), Victoria Davies (Animal Justice), and Ash Barnham (Nationals) - attended the ballot draw.
The ballot paper order for the electorate of Cessnock in the NSW election is:
Whether you will be out of the area on election day, have to work or have other commitments, there are options to vote early ahead of the NSW election on March 25.
Postal vote applications are open now on the NSW Electoral Commission website, and close on Monday, March 20 at 5pm.
There are three pre-polling locations in the Cessnock electorate. Early voting centres are open from Saturday, March 18 to Friday, March 24.
Early voting locations in Cessnock:
The NSW Electoral Commission's office, 195 Wollombi Road, Cessnock. Saturday 9am to 6pm, Monday to Wednesday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.30am to 8pm, Friday 8.30am to 6pm.
Kurri Kurri Senior Citizens Hall, 132 Barton St, Kurri Kurri. Saturday 9am to 6pm, Monday to Wednesday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.30am to 8pm, Friday 8.30am to 6pm.
Pasterfield Sports Complex, 18C Horizon Ave, Cameron Park. Saturday 9am to 6pm, Monday to Wednesday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.30am to 8pm, Friday 8.30am to 6pm.
Election day is Saturday, March 25. Find a voting centre near you at elections.nsw.gov.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
