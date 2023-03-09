The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

The ballot order has been drawn for Cessnock in the 2023 NSW election

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock candidates at the ballot draw; Clayton Barr (Labor), Llynda Nairn (Greens), Victoria Davies (Animal Justice), Quintin King (One Nation), and Ash Barnham (Nationals). Picture by Laura Rumbel

The Legalise Cannabis Party's Andrew Fenwick has secured the number one spot on the ballot paper for the Cessnock electorate in the 2023 NSW election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.