Kearsley resident Pam Snaddon named Cessnock Local Woman of the Year 2023

By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr announced Kearsley resident Pam Snaddon as Cessnock's Local Woman of the Year. Picture supplied

Kearsley's Pam Snaddon has been named Cessnock's 2023 Local Woman of the Year and recognised for decades of involvement within the local community.

