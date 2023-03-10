Kearsley's Pam Snaddon has been named Cessnock's 2023 Local Woman of the Year and recognised for decades of involvement within the local community.
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr called Mrs Snaddon on Tuesday, March 7 to inform her of the good news.
Mrs Snaddon said she was totally surprised when she received the call.
"I was stunned and so amazed," she said.
"Until Clayton rang me on Tuesday, I didn't have a clue that I had been nominated for the Local Woman of the Year."
A resident of Kearsley for the past 41 years, Mrs Snaddon has dedicated much of her spare time to volunteering within the local community.
From being part of the Parents and Citizens' Association (P&C) at Kearsley Public School to also being on the committee for the Kearsley Community Dawn Service, Mrs Snaddon has volunteered for a number of organisations and groups.
"When my children started school at Kearsley, there was no canteen so they used to buy their lunch from the local shops," Mrs Snaddon said.
Mrs Snaddon and other members of the P&C decided that needed to change and rallied behind getting the school a canteen, in which they were successful.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Snaddon also contributed to what was once Kearsley's own community newspaper - the Kearsley Chronicle and said she used to write the history for the paper.
She has also played a tremendous role in the promotion of local sport in the Lower Hunter.
Through a variety of volunteer positions with the Cessnock District Hockey Association, Mrs Snaddon has initiated fundraisers and implemented programs over her 50 years of involvement with the association.
Mrs Snaddon, who once played hockey herself, said she held various roles throughout the years, including secretary and publicity officer.
"I've stood down as secretary but I'm still very much involved as a committee person to this day," she said.
Over the decades Mrs Snaddon said she has helped the association reach many great achievements, including grass fields being replaced with synthetic surfaces.
"In 1993 we started a campaign to achieve a synthetic surface, which we did, and that was up and running by 1996," she said.
In recent years Mrs Snaddon has also been instrumental in the establishment and growth of the Kearsley Crushers Rugby League Club.
Mrs Snaddon also received the prestigious title of the Cessnock City Council's 2023 Senior Citizen of the Year earlier this year.
Mr Barr said she embodied community spirit and her impact on the community was immeasurable.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.