Bears return to winning ways with 2-0 result as tempers rise at Weston

The Weston Bears led by a masterclass in set-up play by Cooper Buswell secured a 2-0 win at home against Lambton Jaffas.
The goals came before a fracas with 10 minutes remaining which saw Weston's Connor Heydon and Lambton's Sam Webb and Nathan Verity sent off.
Played at a drenced Rockwell Automation Park, the Bears were looking to put last week's controversial encounter with Broadmeadow behind them, while the Jaffas were eager to get their season off to a proper start after their round one fixture against Maitland had to be abandoned due to a catastrophic injury to Luke Remington, who underwent surgery on his left ankle midweek.
A slight risk of an early hiccup presented itself in the third minute, as some casual play across goal found Bears custodian Gerard Roebuck taking a touch too long with the ball at his feet, fortunately prodding it away from the rapidly advancing Charlie Kelly at the latest possible juncture.
The Bears would threaten four minutes later, with Joey O'Connor getting in behind the Jaffas defensive line and sliding a low cross through towards the back post that only narrowly eluded Liam Wilson, courtesy in part of the now Vaseline-like surface.
Lambton's Ben Hay galloped away in the 11th minute to latch on to a well-weighted through ball, arrowing a strike towards the top corner and drawing a top diving save from Roebuck to keep the game scoreless.
The Bears won a free kick in a very promising position in the 16th minute, but Yuta Konagaya's strike ended wide of the mark.
Weston midfielder Liam Wilson looked as if he may have had his afternoon cut short by injury after 19 minutes of play, but after some treatment from the physio he was able to re-enter the fray.
A 26th minute Konagaya corner was glanced on at the near post by Cooper Buswell, but O'Connor was unable to connect at the back post.
Konagaya found himself in the action once again in the 27th minute, a deft turn causing Nathan Verity to overcommit to a challenge that had a touch of agriculture about it.
With the ball already well gone, the referee was left with no option to point to the spot.
After a conversation with captain Chris Hurley, Konagaya was entrusted with spot kick duties, but Jaffas keeper Ben Kennedy did well to deny his effort with a low diving parry.
A scrambling Wilson was unable to prod home the initial follow-up effort, but a third opportunity presented itself to the Bears, with which Connor Heydon made no mistake.
With the lead secured, the Bears now needed to be wary of the visitors' response.
A penalty shout at the other end in the 29th minute was rightly waved away as Hay charged into Wilson leaving both players on the deck.
After a Hay offside was curiously ignored in the 32nd minute, Kelly latched on to the second ball and rifled an attempt goalwards that was well covered by Roebuck.
A 34th minute long ball from Mitch Dobson released Konagaya 50 yards away; though his low cross appeared to be behind his intended target, Buswell popped up to claim the loose ball and his effort from 10 yards took a heavy deflection off Josh Piddington to leave Kennedy flummoxed, nestling in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
A quick-thinking Wilson released Hurley in the 36th minute from a short free kick 30 yards out, and Hurley's lofted cross saw the dynamic Heydon rise high in an attempt to nod home a second of his own.
His effort was ultimately cleared away by the Jaffas defence and in any case the referee adjudged him to have used undue force in his leap.
After just under 50 seconds of first half stoppage time, the referee sent the sides to the sheds and to say the Bears coaching staff would have been encouraged by the display from their charges in the opening stanza would be an understatement.
They had been the better side over the half and were good value for the lead; while they would of course do well to avoid any complacency creeping in, it was nonetheless a welcome feeling of satisfaction to see their undeniable industry rewarded in terms of scoreboard advantage.
A 20 yard free kick opportunity less than two minutes after the interval was spurned by Wilson, who crashed his effort into the wall, but he nearly atoned from the resultant corner, connecting sweetly on the headed clearance with a perfectly timed low tracer bullet of a volley that required Kennedy to come up with a solid save to keep the score from blowing out.
A cynical trip from Verity on Konagaya to impede the latter's progress saw the Jaffas man cautioned.
Connor Evans stepped up to swing in a cross from out wide; it sailed over everyone in the box but was collected by Wilson on the other side of the park and recycled via Konagaya to Buswell at the now-back post.
Kennedy could only parry Buswell's powerful wormburner, which was cleared off the line by a desperate Piddington into the path of the lurking Heydon. Heydon slammed the ball authoritatively into the back of the net from close range to claim his brace and it was now a three-goal lead for the irrepressible Bears after 49 minutes of football.
The Buswell-Heydon chemistry was palpable; less than two minutes after the restart, the former released the latter once more, but on this occasion the pace of the pass carried the ball just out of reach and the hat trick was not to be.
The pair would continue to scythe through the Jaffas midfield and defence with regularity and were displaying a level of form and mutual understanding that will be ominous for the Bears' forthcoming opponents.
Hurley was less than impressed at the referee not opting to play the advantage 30 seconds later as he raced away down the flank and had the goal at his mercy, only for play to be pulled up for an earlier foul and the Bears awarded an innocuously positioned free kick instead.
A skewed O'Connor attempt in acres of space in the 56th minute from 20 yards out after a Buswell layoff will have frustrated the youngster, who would have hoped to profit from the opportunity.
The Bears defence were doing a stellar job, approaching the assignment with a sense of unwavering discipline and rarely offering even a half chance to the visitors.
Piddington was carded in the 64th minute after clattering Roebuck in a scrambling attempt to get on the end of a lofted 35 yard free kick.
Buswell looked primed to claim another assist two minutes later, but Evans found himself in an offside position as he shaped to receive the ball in prime real estate.
A long-range free kick was floated into the back post for Verity to head down into the path of a full stretch Kelly, but the latter couldn't quite apply the crucial touch for the Jaffas and was felled with cramp for some moments afterwards - ultimately making way a couple of minutes later, having run his race after a gallant effort where he had constantly been putting himself about and featured in the bulk of the Jaffas' offensive efforts.
The Bears looked to respond instantly and Buswell's excellent through ball sent Konagaya through one on one; he failed to make the most of a great opportunity, however, with his attempt comfortably stopped by the Lambton gloveman.
A gilt-edged opportunity fell the way of Wilson in the 70th minute courtesy of yet another sumptuous cross from Buswell, who had surely elevated himself into league-leading status for "chances created" after a genuine masterclass; Wilson slightly misjudged the bounce and prodded his attempt narrowly over the bar from the edge of the six yard box.
The Jaffas had a fine chance of their own in the 73rd minute, as a perfectly weighted cross from Sam Webb found prolific marksman Kale Bradbery in an excellent area only to jab his effort just wide of the mark.
With the lights now on at Bear Park, Paul Sichalwe completed his shift, making way for Cooper Sargent after picking up a knock.
The Bears would further flex the strength of their bench by introducing Aaron Niyonkuru for Evans, with the livewire attacker looking to make an instant impact by running straight at the tired legs of the Lambton defence.
Bradbery's presence was proving a bright spot for the visitors, with his canny runs and clinical uses of possession creating something else for the Bears to think about.
Things would reach a flash point in the 79th minute as Heydon body checked Dylan Newbold off the ball and the frustrated Jaffas rushed in to back their man up.
The referee was in no mood to mess about, dismissing Heydon, Verity and Webb for their respective involvement in the fracas to leave the Bears with 10 men and the Jaffas with nine after 81 minutes.
Buswell made way in the 83rd minute to a justified ovation after what surely had to be a man of the match performance.
His replacement, Dieuseul Kandundaho, went within a whisker of making his mark on the context in the 86th minute as his curling strike from just inside the box whistled a few coats of paint beyond the far post with Kennedy left stock still in the centre of his goal.
After five minutes of stoppage time, that would be all she wrote, and the Bears had claimed their first points of 2023 in a match that will not be forgotten for some time by the home faithful.
To claim such an emphatic victory over perennial title contenders without any extenuating circumstances in their favour - the numerical advantage for the final 10 minutes of play was entirely academic with the score remaining unchanged - will be exceptionally heartening for the entire Bears camp.
Another stern test will await next Friday night, as the Bears host an always-tough Edgeworth Eagles outfit, with both sides tussling for an early top-five position to set the tone for their respective campaigns.
They will need to do so without suspended two-goal hero Heydon, but the strength in depth they possess will stand them in good stead to make a strong impact once more.
