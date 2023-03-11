The Advertiser - Cessnock
Bears return to winning ways with 2-0 result as tempers rise at Weston

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated March 12 2023 - 8:31am, first published 7:30am
Weston Bears player Cooper Buswell. File picture

The Weston Bears led by a masterclass in set-up play by Cooper Buswell secured a 2-0 win at home against Lambton Jaffas.

