Kurri Kurri Bulldogs will get a week off to prepare for their opening clash of the Denton Engineering Cup after going down 24-18 in a tight loss to Lakes United on Saturday night.
The Kurri Kurri Sportsground played host to it's third trial match in as many weeks as a new look Bulldogs side aims to gel ahead of a first round clash against last year's premiers the Maitland Pickers.
Despite narrowing the margin in the second half the Bulldogs started the game flat and were always chasing the Seagulls trailing 18-6 at half time.
Both sides were missing regular starters and while coach Danny Linnane was happy with the effort in defence the Bulldogs work in the ruck was still a concern leading into round one.
"It's something we've highlighted over the last couple of weeks and it's something we're heavily working on but there's still a lot of work to do to fix the ruck up both in attack and defence," he said.
"We've had a pretty heavy week training wise, quite physical, which might have contributed to the slow start but after 25 minutes the boys lifted the intensity a bit.
"We had a lot of ball in the first 20 minutes but couldn't crack their line, but as I said we just looked flat."
Linnane has been impressed with the progression of rugby union convert Daetyn Tanuvasa in the hooking role with his work at dummy half getting better by the week.
"Our hooker Daetyn probably had his better game, I was going to rest him but he decided to play, he told me he was 100 percent," he said.
"Just after half time he gave them a bit of trouble from dummy half, a few good runs when we started winning the ruck a bit.
"He's still quite green, he's got a rugby union background so he's just learning the ruck, getting up and down, that's the same with all the kiwi boys actually.
"It's new ground to them but they are improving each training session and each game."
While the Bulldogs, like most sides are aiming to make finals a two win season last year has Linnane setting modest goals.
"We only won two games last year so the first thing is ideally win more games and see where that leads, but just making sure that we are competing week in week out," he said.
The Bulldogs will hold their season launch this Saturday night before facing the Pickers on Sunday March 26th at Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.