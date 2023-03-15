Neath resident Shaun Evans' beloved 1962 Holden EK Special will be one of hundreds of vintage vehicles lining Kurri Kurri's town centre next weekend for Nostalgia Festival.
It will be the second time Mr Evans has been a part of Shannon's Show and Shine, a highlight of the Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival.
Mr Evans has always had an interest in classic cars, and has owned his Holden for almost two years now.
What makes his vehicle special is it still has its original paint, motor and interior.
"Everything is original about it, from the 138 grey motor to the paint that's on the car," Mr Evans said.
"The interior has never been restored, it's still the original interior from 1962."
To prepare for the show and shine, Mr Evans gives the car a thorough detail clean, and of course a shine.
So what's the secret to the best looking shine?
"I usually use Bowden's clean detail, and Bowden's gloss boss, but this year I might be buying some polish," Mr Evans said.
Mr Evans' favourite thing about vintage cars is how they were built to last.
"I love how they've got character, and they say something about the time, whether they're from the' 50s or '60s," he said.
Last year Mr Evans experienced being a part of the show and shine for the first time, and said it's special the way people take an interest.
"I like how all the people gather and when you stand with the car, you can tell a story about it," he said.
Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival is on from Friday to Sunday, March 24, 25 and 26 in the town centre.
Shannon's Show and Shine will feature 100 cars on the Saturday, and a huge 450 on the Sunday. Mr Evans' Holden will be there both days.
All about rock and roll, classic cars, vintage fashion, music and dancing, Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival celebrates all things 1950s and '60s.
It draws a huge crowd of people from all over the country, and as well as Shannon's Show and Shine, other highlights include the best dressed competition, retro marketplace and free live entertainment.
Visit www.kurrikurrinostalgiafestival.com.au for the event program.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
