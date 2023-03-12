The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock MP Clayton Barr has a 19.7 per cent margin going into NSW election

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 13 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr will defend his seat at the upcoming state election. Picture supplied

Incumbent Cessnock MP Clayton Barr should have few concerns about being returned to parliament for a fourth term with a healthy 19.7 per cent margin in the solid Labor seat he won first in 2011.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.