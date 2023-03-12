Incumbent Cessnock MP Clayton Barr should have few concerns about being returned to parliament for a fourth term with a healthy 19.7 per cent margin in the solid Labor seat he won first in 2011.
But after three terms in opposition he is keen to be part of government and lists education, healthcare, housing and homelessness as his key priorities to address.
"When people need healthcare they need it badly and it is currently in crisis due to chronic under-funding," Mr Barr said.
"We will invest in more services so that our schools and hospitals are better equipped and the staff are better cared for."
Mr Barr said Labor will put more money in peoples pockets, through wages growth.
"This will help everyone, especially small businesses that rely on families having the funds to call on the services supplied by business," he said.
Labor has also announced a new high school will be built at Huntlee if elected, which will reduce the load on Rutherford Technology High School and provide another option for those in Lochinvar and to the west.
Mr Barr said we simply have to build more capacity and that'll come in the form of a new school.
"People can expect in a reasonable amount of time that these new facilities will be built," he said.
Heading into the March 25 state election, Mr Barr said the Labor Party will bring a fresh start with new ideas and new energy to NSW.
"There are currently many problems in our state, created by the current government and this has to change," he said.
"If we keep doing what we've been doing, then we will keep getting what we've been getting."
Labor has also announced a $9 million plan to safeguard regional and community media across NSW.
Mr Barr said a Minns Labor government will commit an additional $3 million in government advertising for regional print media.
Labor's commitment will allow regional and community media outlets to forward plan and safeguard the industry.
Mr Barr said local news is the most important news for many people.
"Knowing what's going on in your own neighbourhood, village and town, knowing the names, faces and families of those in the local news, that's what builds communities," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
